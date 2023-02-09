Read full article on original website
Eagles Owner Discusses Firing Andy Reid, the Current Chiefs Coach
He remains the winningest coach in Philadelphia's history.
Travis Kelce Revealed What He Said to His Brother After Super Bowl
‘It’s a weird feeling.’
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Look: Clear Missed Penalty At The Super Bowl Tonight
The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew missed a pretty obvious penalty during the second quarter. On third down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it fell incomplete. In live action, it looked like nothing ...
Look: What Chiefs Trainer Said About Patrick Mahomes' Ankle
The Kansas City Chiefs trail the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, and they have to be officially concerned with Patrick Mahomes' ankle. Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' AFC playoff victory over Jacksonville and played through the injury in the ...
Look: Dak Prescott Had 2-Word Reaction To Getting Booed
Dak Prescott got recognized in a big way on Sunday evening. Prescott was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes a player for his actions off the field. When Prescott was honored before Super Bowl LVII, he was booed by a lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans since ...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Comment On Jalen Hurts Goes Viral
Whether it's in victory or defeat, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will almost always have tons of nice things to say about his opposition. But after winning Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes had glowing praise for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Speaking to the media after the ...
Paige Spiranac Reveals Who She’s Rooting for in Super Bowl LVII
The former pro golfer modeled a crop top dedicated to her team.
Look: This Super Bowl Stat Is Bad News For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII is basically a pick 'em between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. But one stat suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be destined for defeat. At the NFL Honors on Thursday, Mahomes was awarded the NFL MVP award. While it's an exceptional accomplishment, ...
Legendary NFL Coach Might Retire After The Super Bowl
Andy Reid can embellish his already legendary legacy by winning his second Super Bowl as a head coach Sunday. Following the game, the Kansas City Chiefs coach may contemplate his future. FOX insider Jay Glazer said Reid is trying to enjoy this Super Bowl more than he has in three prior appearances. ...
Buccaneers Reportedly Have Interest In Prominent Quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could pursue replacing Tom Brady with his former backup. Brady's retirement leaves Tampa Bay with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers will likely seek a new quarterback elsewhere to avoid a full rebuild. Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Major Retirement Rumor
It's Super Bowl Sunday, but a major retirement rumor is swirling on social media. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will consider retirement after tonight's game. Reid admitted that it's not a 100 percent certainty that he returns to the Chiefs ...
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
2023 Super Bowl was decided by the NFL’s stupidest rule
It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Look: Chiefs Backup Quarterback Is Going Viral Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their worst fears realized during the second quarter of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-injure the same ankle he sprained against the Jacksonville Jaguars four weeks ago. He hobbled to the sideline and looked ...
Astros Extend Christian Javier
At the end of the work week, right around when arbitration cases were being decided, the new Astros GM made good on what he clearly indicated was a priority—extending certain players still under team control. He did so in the form of 5 year, $64 million extension to Christian Javier, who was entering his first year of arbitration. The deal not only locks in what would have been his second and third years (potentially saving the Astros a higher price tag were Javier to continue excelling), but also buys out what would have been his first two years of free agency.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video
Just about an hour before the Super Bowl was set to kick off, sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson stole the spotlight. They stepped onto the field in suits - white for Andrews and pink for Thompson. The two best friends who have a podcast together got the social media world ...
Look: ESPN Computer Releases Final Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's Football Power Index prediction for the Super Bowl is officially in. Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Who will emerge with a victory? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has finalized its pick for the game. According to ...
Chris Berman Reveals Score Prediction For Super Bowl
On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia enters as a slight betting favorite, but most fans see this game as a pick 'em. Analysts are all over the map with their predictions, making this game truly a toss up. However, a side must be ...
