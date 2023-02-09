ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Clear Missed Penalty At The Super Bowl Tonight

The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew missed a pretty obvious penalty during the second quarter.  On third down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it fell incomplete. In live action, it looked like nothing ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Coach Might Retire After The Super Bowl

Andy Reid can embellish his already legendary legacy by winning his second Super Bowl as a head coach Sunday. Following the game, the Kansas City Chiefs coach may contemplate his future. FOX insider Jay Glazer said Reid is trying to enjoy this Super Bowl more than he has in three prior appearances. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Have Interest In Prominent Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could pursue replacing Tom Brady with his former backup. Brady's retirement leaves Tampa Bay with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers will likely seek a new quarterback elsewhere to avoid a full rebuild. Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Major Retirement Rumor

It's Super Bowl Sunday, but a major retirement rumor is swirling on social media. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will consider retirement after tonight's game. Reid admitted that it's not a 100 percent certainty that he returns to the Chiefs ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick

PHOENIX — Next stop, draft season. When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28. With the...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

2023 Super Bowl was decided by the NFL’s stupidest rule

It comes as little surprise that Super Bowl 57 was mired in an officiating controversy. No matter what commissioner Roger Goodell says, officiating continues to be inconsistent and incredibly impactful on the game of football. At this point, it almost seems inevitable that at least one call or non-call will be hotly debated when the clock strikes zero, but for it to happen on the biggest stage and essentially end the game is a particularly disastrous outcomes for the NFL—and the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Backup Quarterback Is Going Viral Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their worst fears realized during the second quarter of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-injure the same ankle he sprained against the Jacksonville Jaguars four weeks ago. He hobbled to the sideline and looked ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Astros Extend Christian Javier

At the end of the work week, right around when arbitration cases were being decided, the new Astros GM made good on what he clearly indicated was a priority—extending certain players still under team control. He did so in the form of 5 year, $64 million extension to Christian Javier, who was entering his first year of arbitration. The deal not only locks in what would have been his second and third years (potentially saving the Astros a higher price tag were Javier to continue excelling), but also buys out what would have been his first two years of free agency.
The Spun

Look: ESPN Computer Releases Final Super Bowl Prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index prediction for the Super Bowl is officially in. Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Who will emerge with a victory? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has finalized its pick for the game. According to ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chris Berman Reveals Score Prediction For Super Bowl

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia enters as a slight betting favorite, but most fans see this game as a pick 'em. Analysts are all over the map with their predictions, making this game truly a toss up. However, a side must be ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

