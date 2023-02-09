Read full article on original website
Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 FarmsEden ReportsOhio State
Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, DyingEden ReportsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine Train Derailment: 3 Additional Chemicals DiscoveredJot BeatEast Palestine, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Lanning’s Restaurant to hold 5-course Bourbon dinner
AKRON, Ohio – Lanning’s Restaurant is holding a Bottled In Bond: Bourbon Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Five courses will be paired with five bourbons at the iconic steakhouse in Bath Township. “Bottled in Bond” refers to an authentic designation that certifies the distiller has met aging and...
27 First News
Sarah Ruth Goldston, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Ruth Goldston, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her children on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Sarah was born March 25, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1948 she married Ralph Goldston whom she met in fifth...
27 First News
Raymond Scott Jeter, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held for Raymond Scott Jeter on February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave. Youngstown Ohio 44502. He passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born January 13, 1959. Local support...
27 First News
Thomas Marvin Albrecht, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Marvin Albrecht, 79, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Stephen Albrecht and the late Mary Anne (Kopena) Albrecht. On May 24,...
27 First News
Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Clarence “AC” McCullough IV, 76, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:26 p.m. at Regency East Hospital, following complications from a short illness. He was born January 9, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alexander Clarence...
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this place in Shaker Heights. Banter offers great food, including tasty hot dogs. They have great chili cheese hot dogs, which come with all-beef hot dogs topped with cheddar, onion, spicy chili, and yellow mustard. The restaurant also serves delectable corn dogs that are fried in a cornmeal batter and come with yellow mustard and ketchup. If you want something with more of a kick, check out their Mexican street corn dog, which comes with aioli, queso blanco, Tajin (chili lime seasoning), and cilantro. If you just want a basic hot dog, get the kid's hot dog, which just comes with the all-beef hot dog and bun plus ketchup on the side. And if you're in need of a vegetarian option, Banter's menu has a veggie sausage sandwich and veggie corn dog.
Youngstown DJ dies after serving the Valley 50+ years
McCullough has been a voice of the Valley for over 50 years.
27 First News
The Hopewell Theater
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation proudly invests in local nonprofit organizations, like Hopewell Theatre. Since 1992, Hopewell Theatre has presented high-quality classic and contemporary plays to the Mahoning Valley. It endeavors to include non-traditional casting and provide actors with the encouragement they need to participate in theatrical productions in a safe and welcoming environment. Hopewell also encourages volunteers from the community to become involved in its productions, both on stage and backstage.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
27 First News
Jean (Kerr) Hart, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Hart, 87, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 31, 2023, at Masternick Memorial, New Middletown. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Poland, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Schwartz Kerr. A proud breast cancer survivor, Jean was an avid...
27 First News
Richard Walker, Sr., Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio. Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. was called to his eternal rest Thursday, February...
27 First News
Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923. He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of...
27 First News
Delores Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Delores Mitchell 75, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital. Ms. Mitchell was born January 12, 1958 in Tiffon, Georgia. She attended Hardin Business College and Youngstown State University, where she got an associates...
27 First News
Frank P. Frankovich, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Frankovich, 89, of Hermitage, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer. Mr. Frankovich was born July 14, 1933, in Farrell, a son of the late Frank J. and Wilba (Fabich) Frankovich. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Farrell High School in 1951.
27 First News
Gladys Grove, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Grove passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gladys was born on November 15, 1928. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys Grove, please visit our...
27 First News
George M. Kovach, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kovach, 84, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Independence Village of Avon Lake. He was born on September 27, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a son of John and Sophie (Lastik) Kovach. George was the class valedictorian at Mineral Ridge High School. After...
27 First News
Virginia Ellen Kinney, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina. She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris. Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem...
27 First News
Mary J. Purdy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Purdy, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. Mary was born August 21, 1939, in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose D’Agostino Oliver and came to the Youngstown area in 1952.
27 First News
Covelli Enterprises Health Chat – Potential Development
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development is a comprehensive education system for students with autism — for children as young as two-and-a-half years old through 12th grade. The school also offers speech, occupational and physical therapy to help supplement their education. Potential Development started as a special needs...
27 First News
James “Jim” L. Bartholomew, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” L. Bartholomew, 84, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Naples, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
