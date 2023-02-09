Wine industry veteran Kevin Atticks steps into a new role. Kevin Atticks worked for several decades on behalf of. Maryland wineries and grape growers. He founded Grow & Fortify in 2015 to strengthen the state’s broader craft alcohol industry and support the agricultural businesses connected to it. In mid-January 2023, newly elected Maryland Governor Wes Moore appointed Atticks as Secretary of Agriculture. Here’s a recent edited interview with Atticks.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO