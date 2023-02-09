Read full article on original website
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com
Q&A with Kevin Atticks, Maryland’s New Secretary of Agriculture
Wine industry veteran Kevin Atticks steps into a new role. Kevin Atticks worked for several decades on behalf of. Maryland wineries and grape growers. He founded Grow & Fortify in 2015 to strengthen the state’s broader craft alcohol industry and support the agricultural businesses connected to it. In mid-January 2023, newly elected Maryland Governor Wes Moore appointed Atticks as Secretary of Agriculture. Here’s a recent edited interview with Atticks.
wineindustryadvisor.com
2022 California Winegrape Crushed 3,349,662 Tons
(February 10, 2023, Novato, CA) – — The California Department of Food & Agriculture’s Preliminary Grape Crush Report for 2022 was released today. The crush of 3.349 million tons stayed in line with the Ciatti Company’s earlier pre-harvest projections of 3.5 – 3.6 million tons. This was the smallest winegrape crop harvested since 2011.
Comments / 0