Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of MinesHeather WillardGolden, CO
Americans can apply for a one-time rebate payment between $300 and $1,400 - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanDenver, CO
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Opinion: Homeless shelters must protect gay peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Katie Scott, Ph.D. to their Team of Specialists
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has welcomed Dr. Katie Scott to its team. Dr. Scott is a clinical neuropsychologist with a diverse and accomplished resume. She is an alum of Colorado State University with multiple graduate degrees with an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Her career has taken her across the country with high-level positions. Dr. Scott comes to us from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was simultaneously the Team Neuropsychologist as well as the Clinical Neuropsychologist in practice at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida.
Vail Daily
As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers
Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
Colorado bill would repay veterinarian school loans to recruit work force
Senate Bill 23-044 would renew the funding for the state’s veterinary education loan repayment program. The goal is to recruit and retain veterinarians in the state.
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
aboutboulder.com
Most Romantic Dinner Places in Boulder
Boulder, Colorado is often considered a romantic town due to its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities. The town is surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains, which provide a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking. Additionally, Boulder has a lively downtown area with plenty of charming shops, cafes, and restaurants, creating a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
FOX21News.com
Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for armed person on campus
The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for …. The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. FOX21 Super Bowl commercial. How to...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
5280.com
Enjoy International Brunch at These 7 Local Restaurants and Bakeries
As much as we adore American-style waffles, Bennies, and bloodies, the Denver metro area has a bounty of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries producing early-day specialities from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for Vietnamese coffee and pastries or a full English breakfast, there’s a spot in town to satisfy your appetite for international brunch.
K-9 killed by man on Colorado School of Mines campus
The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect.
I tried skiing and snowboarding for the first time and noticed 7 big differences that made me realize I'll be sticking with just one for now
Insider's author spotted big differences between skiing and snowboarding, from nonstop falling on a snowboard to uncomfortable boots on skis.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snowfall forecast and travel impacts, Denver on edge of heaviest snow
Good Monday morning. We have a storm on the way as we've discussed at length in previous updates (Click here for yesterday's post). Without delay, let's get right to the details. First, we have a Winter Storm Watch in place for the southern half of Colorado. These will be replaced...
