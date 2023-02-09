ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

northfortynews

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Welcomes Katie Scott, Ph.D. to their Team of Specialists

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has welcomed Dr. Katie Scott to its team. Dr. Scott is a clinical neuropsychologist with a diverse and accomplished resume. She is an alum of Colorado State University with multiple graduate degrees with an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University. Her career has taken her across the country with high-level positions. Dr. Scott comes to us from the Jacksonville Jaguars, where she was simultaneously the Team Neuropsychologist as well as the Clinical Neuropsychologist in practice at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida.
LOVELAND, CO
Vail Daily

As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers

Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency

Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Most Romantic Dinner Places in Boulder

Boulder, Colorado is often considered a romantic town due to its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities. The town is surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains, which provide a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking. Additionally, Boulder has a lively downtown area with plenty of charming shops, cafes, and restaurants, creating a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for armed person on campus

The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for …. The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. FOX21 Super Bowl commercial. How to...
GOLDEN, CO
5280.com

Enjoy International Brunch at These 7 Local Restaurants and Bakeries

As much as we adore American-style waffles, Bennies, and bloodies, the Denver metro area has a bounty of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries producing early-day specialities from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for Vietnamese coffee and pastries or a full English breakfast, there’s a spot in town to satisfy your appetite for international brunch.
DENVER, CO
