5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From UtahTed RiversUtah State
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"S. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
SLC sheriff warns of cartels moving into the city, brining fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple cases involving cartels are under investigation in Salt Lake City as the fentanyl crisis spreads, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff. According to the CDC, more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. The drugs are primarily synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the cartels are bringing fentanyl Salt Lake County.
Utah family raising awareness, funds for research on rare form of cancer
A Utah County community rallied around a boy with a rare form of terminal brain cancer. Erica and Spencer Shemwell of Highland said their 5-year-old son, Caleb, was diagnosed with DIPG in November.
New Chick-fil-A location coming to Utah
A new Chick-fil-A is opening up in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a press release.
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
hebervalleyradio.com
Pres. Oaks Explains Church’s Position on Respect For Marriage Act
SALT LAKE CITY-Saturday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, explained the the rationale for the Salt Lake City-based faith taking its stance on The United States Respect for Marriage Act. Speaking at Chicago, Pres. Oaks said it was because...
ABC 4
Hanoi Heroes: The 50th anniversary of POWs released from prison in Hanoi, Vietnam
This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the beginning of American prisoners of war being released from their prison cells in Hanoi Vietnam. Hanoi Heroes: The 50th anniversary of POWs released …. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the beginning of American prisoners of war being released from their...
ABC 4
Make a sweet or savory fondue for that special someone this Valentine's Day with the Vineyard Mom
The Vineyard Mom shows a fun way that they can have a romantic FONDUE dinner at home for Valentine’s Day (or anytime) with both a cheese and chocolate fondue. Make a sweet or savory fondue for that special someone …. The Vineyard Mom shows a fun way that they...
tourcounsel.com
Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah
Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
buildingsaltlake.com
The Downtown rental market is about to become more competitive (but not for renters)
Building Salt Lake Pro and Premium Members can search for any building permit in Salt Lake City. Stay in the know in the market by becoming a Member today. Salt Lakers like to move. A lot. In fact, renters in Salt Lake City are known to relocate more frequently than...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Riverwoods | Shopping center in Provo, Utah
The Shops At Riverwoods is located at 4801 North University Ave. (US Highway 189) in Provo, Utah at the base of the Wasatch Mountains near the entrance to Provo Canyon. The Shops at Riverwoods is at the center of the Riverwoods Community, a 120-acre (0.49 km2) village containing 186,667 square feet (17,341.9 m2) of retail space, 143 residences, retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The Shops opened 8 August 1998 with a number of national retailers who have since left: Eddie Bauer, Copeland Sports, Gap, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Ann Taylor.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
ABC 4
Another High Altitude Object Shot Down
Another high altitude object was shot down by US aircraft over Lake Huron in Michigan.
Gephardt Daily
Police probe threat to Box Elder school
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
ABC 4
Superintendent Resigns After Video of Bullied 14-year-old Who Took Her Life Went Viral
The superintendent of the New Jersey school district resigned after a video of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch being bullied went viral.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
ABC 4
Video Shows Russia Gaining Ground in Eastern Ukraine
An update on the Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine.
kjzz.com
Murray business owner accused of leading massive drug trafficking ring in federal custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A federal judge ordered the detention of a Slat Lake County man and business owner Friday after he was allegedly found to be the "ring leader" of a massive drug trafficking organization in Utah. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...
ABC 4
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital.
