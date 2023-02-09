ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

SLC sheriff warns of cartels moving into the city, brining fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple cases involving cartels are under investigation in Salt Lake City as the fentanyl crisis spreads, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff. According to the CDC, more than 932,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. The drugs are primarily synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Sheriff Rosie Rivera says the cartels are bringing fentanyl Salt Lake County.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Pres. Oaks Explains Church’s Position on Respect For Marriage Act

SALT LAKE CITY-Saturday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, explained the the rationale for the Salt Lake City-based faith taking its stance on The United States Respect for Marriage Act. Speaking at Chicago, Pres. Oaks said it was because...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Valley Fair Mall | Shopping center in West Valley City, Utah

Valley Fair Mall is a 831,667-square-foot (77,264.4 m2) single-level regional shopping center located in West Valley City, Utah, United States. Anchor stores are All Star Bowling & Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, JCPenney, Megaplex Theatres, Old Navy, Ross Dress For Less, and Ulta Beauty. The shopping center was...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
RIDGECREST, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Riverwoods | Shopping center in Provo, Utah

The Shops At Riverwoods is located at 4801 North University Ave. (US Highway 189) in Provo, Utah at the base of the Wasatch Mountains near the entrance to Provo Canyon. The Shops at Riverwoods is at the center of the Riverwoods Community, a 120-acre (0.49 km2) village containing 186,667 square feet (17,341.9 m2) of retail space, 143 residences, retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The Shops opened 8 August 1998 with a number of national retailers who have since left: Eddie Bauer, Copeland Sports, Gap, Banana Republic, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Ann Taylor.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Another High Altitude Object Shot Down

Another high altitude object was shot down by US aircraft over Lake Huron in Michigan. Another high altitude object was shot down by US aircraft over Lake Huron in Michigan. Millcreek woman’s trees go missing in front yard. Millcreek woman's trees go missing in front yard. Utah Highway Patrol...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC 4

Video Shows Russia Gaining Ground in Eastern Ukraine

An update on the Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine. Video Shows Russia Gaining Ground in Eastern Ukraine. An update on the Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine. Millcreek woman’s trees go missing in front yard. Millcreek woman's trees go missing in front yard. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Millcreek woman’s trees go missing in front yard. Millcreek woman's trees go missing in front yard. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

