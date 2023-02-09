Read full article on original website
Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health
BEIRUT (AP) — A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
