SFGate

Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health

BEIRUT (AP) — A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said.

