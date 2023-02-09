ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Taste the magic of Loafgurl’s strawberries and cream loaf

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s. Grace is known for her...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Wake up with glam by getting permanent makeup

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can be tough, but you can remove one extra step in the morning by getting permanent makeup. Permanent makeup will change the flow of your life. You can wake up with glam and start your day with minimal ready times. NEVER WORRY about doing your make up again! Transforming queens/kings into their higher confident goddess self has been their passion for 13 years! Get the look you deserve by booking an appointment at Emira. Emira means Goddess of Beauty in Greek. It is the name because it is the whole point of this salon to make everyone feel beautiful in their own skin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Gluten free cannoli for Valentine’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) For people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, it can be a challenge trying to find yummy baked goods. Oftentimes it can be frustrating, and people feel as if they are missing out. Fortunately, Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That has the perfect solution and recipe. Finally, a gluten free cannoli recipe that does not skim out on taste, flavor or texture.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The World

Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. 11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The …. Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over …. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over Super...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Monochromatic makeup trend

OREM, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) — Galentine’s Day is finally here! The fun keeps coming with Valentine’s Day coming up tomorrow, and there’s no better way than to get dolled up for a night out. Quintin Croft, makeup artist extraordinaire and owner of BAQE Cosmetics, came to give us the scoop on the newest makeup trend, monochromatic. This look is very stunning and flattering on everyone!
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

New AI could analyze football film for teams, BYU researchers say

BYU researchers created an artificial intelligence algorithm that could possibly change the way football teams prepare for a matchup. New AI could analyze football film for teams, BYU …. BYU researchers created an artificial intelligence algorithm that could possibly change the way football teams prepare for a matchup. Orem Public...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SUV crashes through Sugarhouse pizzeria

SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — An SUV crashed through the front end of a pizzeria in Sugarhouse on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Mark Wian, calls came in just after noon on Feb. 13 reporting a car had driven into a building near 2100 South 900 East. The SUV had crashed into an Este Pizzeria near that location.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Wrong-way driver detection coming to I-15 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new system of radar, cameras, and signs are coming to I-15 that will alert drivers, as well as the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol, that they are driving the wrong way. UDOT announced the new technology in a tweet...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured

A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

