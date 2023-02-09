Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From UtahTed RiversUtah State
Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overheadRoger MarshLehi, UT
There Is An Exhibit at the University of Utah Called "Racial Lynching In Utah"S. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Celebrate black history month right by attending concert featuring Robert Sims
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate Black History Month right this February. At Salt Lake Community College they are doing “MLK Jr. Commemorative Week” to celebrate the Civil Rights Movement and Spirituals. They have invited world renowned singer Robert Sims to perform a sublime and dazzling show.
Make a sweet or savory fondue for that special someone this Valentine's Day with the Vineyard Mom
The Vineyard Mom shows a fun way that they can have a romantic FONDUE dinner at home for Valentine’s Day (or anytime) with both a cheese and chocolate fondue. Make a sweet or savory fondue for that special someone …. The Vineyard Mom shows a fun way that they...
Taste the magic of Loafgurl’s strawberries and cream loaf
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Treat yourself this Valentine’s and bite into a delightful treat, baked to perfection! Grace Kratz, known to many as Loafgurl, shares her recipe for a strawberries and cream loaf just in time for Valentine’s. Grace is known for her...
Wake up with glam by getting permanent makeup
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can be tough, but you can remove one extra step in the morning by getting permanent makeup. Permanent makeup will change the flow of your life. You can wake up with glam and start your day with minimal ready times. NEVER WORRY about doing your make up again! Transforming queens/kings into their higher confident goddess self has been their passion for 13 years! Get the look you deserve by booking an appointment at Emira. Emira means Goddess of Beauty in Greek. It is the name because it is the whole point of this salon to make everyone feel beautiful in their own skin.
Gluten free cannoli for Valentine’s Day
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) For people with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, it can be a challenge trying to find yummy baked goods. Oftentimes it can be frustrating, and people feel as if they are missing out. Fortunately, Nakia Armstrong from Gonna Eat That has the perfect solution and recipe. Finally, a gluten free cannoli recipe that does not skim out on taste, flavor or texture.
11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The World
Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. 11-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Opera Singer In The …. Victory Brinker is the world's youngest opera singer in the world. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over …. Utah Highway Patrol Troopers Dealt With 35 DUIs Over Super...
Monochromatic makeup trend
OREM, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) — Galentine’s Day is finally here! The fun keeps coming with Valentine’s Day coming up tomorrow, and there’s no better way than to get dolled up for a night out. Quintin Croft, makeup artist extraordinaire and owner of BAQE Cosmetics, came to give us the scoop on the newest makeup trend, monochromatic. This look is very stunning and flattering on everyone!
New AI could analyze football film for teams, BYU researchers say
BYU researchers created an artificial intelligence algorithm that could possibly change the way football teams prepare for a matchup. New AI could analyze football film for teams, BYU …. BYU researchers created an artificial intelligence algorithm that could possibly change the way football teams prepare for a matchup. Orem Public...
SUV crashes through Sugarhouse pizzeria
SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABC4) — An SUV crashed through the front end of a pizzeria in Sugarhouse on Monday afternoon, authorities say. According to Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Mark Wian, calls came in just after noon on Feb. 13 reporting a car had driven into a building near 2100 South 900 East. The SUV had crashed into an Este Pizzeria near that location.
2 men charged in fatal shooting in Salt Lake City townhouse complex
Two men were charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at the Riverview townhomes in Salt Lake City.
Wrong-way driver detection coming to I-15 in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new system of radar, cameras, and signs are coming to I-15 that will alert drivers, as well as the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol, that they are driving the wrong way. UDOT announced the new technology in a tweet...
Utah County Rollover Crash, Two Injured
A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. A Utah County rollover crash sending two people injured to the hospital. Over 100 Years Ago, Thousands Would Ice Skate in …. On tonight's Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth walks us through the early ice skating phenomenon in Utah...
