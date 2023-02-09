In an era of inflated prices, concessions at Super Bowl 2023 seem to have stayed constant. Folks having a beer and a snack at the big game between between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. will pay prices in line with those of previous games. A burger with fries will set fans back $12, while chicken strips and fries are $13. Nachos are going for $11, while a bratwurst is $12 — though an all-beef hot dog is $8. Only want the fries? That’ll be $9. Those that truly want to get into the local...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO