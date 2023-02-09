Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Lively's Puppy Bowl Commercial Is Better Than Every Super Bowl 2023 Commercial We've Seen So Far
When it comes to the Super Bowl, people often wash down all their wings and football-fueled adrenaline with beer. But for some folks, knocking back a cold one on Super Bowl Sunday could actually be improved if that cold drink is a ginger beer, and you add puppies to the mix. And that's exactly what Blake Lively helped make happen with her new Puppy Bowl ad.
Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party
The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl 2023 party. Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is...
Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
The biggest star of this year's Super Bowl ads? Nostalgia.
Although a range of companies are advertising their wares during Super Bowl LVII, a common theme runs through many of the spots: nostalgia.Many of this year's crop of Super Bowl ads are playing it safe, tapping cultural references from the 1970s, '80s and '90s. For example, tennis champion Serena Williams stars in a Michelob Ultra ad that draws on the classic comedy "Caddyshack," while John Travolta, who starred in "Grease" more than 40 years ago, croons the musical's hit "Summer Nights" on behalf of T-Mobile's 5G home internet service."Super Bowl ads are always a reflection of the country, to some degree,"...
Polygon
Here’s the M&Ms Super Bowl commercial that caused an internet meltdown
A saga has come to an end: After a year of waffling over representation in the M&M “spokescandies” mix, provoking the ire of Tucker Carlson, poking fun at the controversy in a January Twitter campaign, then calming the outraged internet by just admitting all the hullabaloo was hype for an upcoming Super Bowl campaign, Mars Wrigley has finally unveiled said Super Bowl commercial — and it’s all very strange!
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Bradley Cooper, Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta, Anna Faris And More – Update
UPDATED with game-day versions, additional commercials. Super Sunday brought Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has boosted the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big way. Super Bowl LVII, a...
Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
Why The Voice In Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Sounds So Familiar
Almost as highly anticipated as the actual Super Bowl game are the high-budget Super Bowl commercials. Every year, fans look forward to the star-studded ads that range from hilarious to inspirational to nostalgic. Most of those celebrities who star in these Super Bowl ads are all too happy have their...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Popculture
Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial Barely Features Clydesdales, Disappointing Viewers
Budweiser's Super Bowl LVII celebrates how a six-pack can bring people together, not horses. That means the famous Clydesdales are barely seen in the spot, leading to disappointment among traditionalists. The spot was released on YouTube earlier this month, giving fans a taste of what to expect between plays. The...
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
WATCH: Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem performance leads to emotional Nick Sirianni
Country music and southern rock superstar Chris Stapleton had the tall task of performing the National Anthem ahead of Super
Martha Stewart gets Snoop tattoo for Super Bowl: ‘That’s gangster’
Now that’s friendship goals. Martha Stewart gets a tattoo portrait of Snoop Dogg, 51, in a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers. In the 30-second clip released Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s big game, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul explains that she can easily slip on the brand’s new Hands Free Slip-ins sneakers to get new ink and stick the landing of a complicated gymnastics routine. “Sitting? Doesn’t matter,” Stewart said about putting on the shoes from the tattoo chair. “I don’t even have to touch them.” Meanwhile, real-life tattoo artist Scott Campbell works to complete Snoop’s mug above the words “My Dogg” on...
M&M's spokescandies are 'back for good' after Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl ad debut
Maya Rudolph made her debut as M&M's new spokesperson during a Super Bowl ad for "Ma&Ya's Candy Coated Clam Bites" but was promptly replaced with the original candy mascots in a postgame "press conference." Rudolph harked to the "Candy Coated Clam Bites" in the first ad, along with human actors...
a-z-animals.com
Watch The 7 Best Animal Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Super Bowl commercials are highly anticipated, even by people who aren’t particularly interested in football. With the opportunity to reach enormous audiences, companies compete to create the most memorable and buzz-worthy ads. The best commercials become part of the popular culture and are still talked about years later. In this article, we will take a look at seven of the standout commercials that featured animals from past Super Bowls.
Here’s how much food and drinks cost at Super Bowl 2023
In an era of inflated prices, concessions at Super Bowl 2023 seem to have stayed constant. Folks having a beer and a snack at the big game between between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. will pay prices in line with those of previous games. A burger with fries will set fans back $12, while chicken strips and fries are $13. Nachos are going for $11, while a bratwurst is $12 — though an all-beef hot dog is $8. Only want the fries? That’ll be $9. Those that truly want to get into the local...
Super Bowl 2023 commercials: Here are the winners and losers
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only winners at this year's Super Bowl, with several advertisers scoring top ratings for their commercials during Sunday night's game. Among the best-ranked ads were those from Google Pixel, T-Mobile, Kia and PopCorners, according to Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, which each year grades commercials in its Super Bowl Advertising Review. "Brands played it safe"The big game also featured a handful of losers that fumbled their chance to win over viewers with their ads, Kellogg said. There was a lot on the line for advertisers, who this year paid $7 million for a 30-second ad during...
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Comments / 0