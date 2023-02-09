Read full article on original website
List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:. * Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout. * BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title...
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
Madusa Recalls Being Called To Join The WWE Hall of Fame
In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa spoke about fixing her relationship with WWE back in 2015, which led to her returning to the company. Things were rocky when she jumped to WCW in the 90s and threw the WWE Women’s title in the trash. Here are highlights:
WWE News: Emma Hangs Out With Bella Twins, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Brock Lesnar 2002 Match
– Emma got a chance to catch up with the Bella Twins over the weekend, posting a video with them on Saturday. The WWE star shared a video from the 23rd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge, which all three were a part of as you can see below. Emma...
Various News: Britt Baker and Other Wrestlers Were At the Super Bowl, Latest WOW Ratings, Joey Janela Calls Himself The King Kong Bundy of AEW
– Several wrestlers and wrestling personality were at the Super Bowl last night. Britt Baker posted a photo of herself at the game. Meanwhile, Fightful Select adds that Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, and the Bella Twins were also there. Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Justin Roberts were in town for Rob Gronkowski’s beach party.
Update on AEW Programming on FITE in Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands
– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16. In terms of streaming availability, FITE TV sent along an announcement...
Tyrus Holds NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title in Super Bowl Ad
Tyrus and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship belt appeared in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. During the big game’s halftime show, Tyrus appeared with the title over his shoulder in an ad for Fox News’ late-night talk show Gutfeld!. Tyrus is a a regular guest on the show.
Impact Wrestling Loses Viewers For Thursday’s Episode, Rating Is Even
Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wresting dropped in viewers from the week before. The show had 81,000 viewers, down from the February 2nd episode, which had 95,000. The show also had a 0.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with the week before. It...
Cody Rhodes On Finding Out About AEW All Out Brawl, Relationship With Young Bucks & CM Punk
Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts about the now-infamous post-show brawl at AEW All Out, including his reaction when he found out. Rhodes was a guest on the MMA Hour and was asked about the incident, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful:. On when he found...
Two Matches Set For AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk
AEW Rampage airs at an earlier time slot next week, and two matches have been announced for the show. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following bouts will take place next week. Rampage airs on TBS at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT due to the NBA All-Star...
Possible Spoilers and Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show. – Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce. –...
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
Paul Heyman Campaigns for Roman Reigns to Receive Emmy Award for His Work as The Tribal Chief
– Variety recently spoke to Paul Heyman, the wise man and special counsel for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman campaigned for Reigns to receive a Primetime Emmy Award for his work as The Tribal Chief. below are som highlights:. Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief...
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand
– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer’s last match in was in December at...
Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed NWO Wolfpac. Bischoff talked about when he decided to split the NWO, if Thunder was a reason for the Wolpac and if there is an ideal length for a good story. Some highlights are below. On when he decided to...
Seth Rollins Names His Wrestling Mt. Rushmores For Both ‘Money Gate’ & In-Ring Talent
Seth Rollins has weighed in on the time-honored question of wrestling Mt. Rushmores, separating his into “money gate” and in-ring talent versions. Rollins was on the Pat McAfee show and was asked about his top picks for wrestling stars in the two different categories. You can read who he picked below, per Wrestling Inc:
Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On How Acclaimed Feud Blurred the Lines Of Reality & Fiction
Jeff Jarrett’s personal life was utilized during his AEW group’s feud with The Acclaimed, and he recently shared his thoughts on the topic. The December 28th episode of AEW Dynamite saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens release a diss track which fired shots at Jarrett and Jay Lethal, including a reference about how Jarrett was failing upward and “stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” That is of course a reference to Jarrett being married to Angle’s ex-wife Karen. The line caused comments from both Karen and Jeff that took issue with the characterization, with Karen in particular suggesting that it crossed a line.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Hey there people, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The build to Elimination Chamber continues to accelerate given how soon it’s coming up, and last week Sami Zayn wanted a title shot against Roman Reigns, Roman obliged for the Chamber event so he can brutalize and butcher Sami in front of his family in his hometown. This week the Bloodline will remain prominent as the Usos are defending their tag team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Jey Uso was MIA last week and while Jimmy is sure his brother will be here tonight we should keep an eye on Solo Sikoa potentially subbing in for Jey for the title defense. We’ve also got a Fatal 4-Way between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title. Gunther can go no wrong in the ring as far as I’m concerned so any of those opponents could make for quality matches. Rey would be a rematch, Kross is kind of dead in the water momentum wise, Moss has less momentum than Kross, and Escobar is a heel though Gunther vs. Escobar could still be great as we’re not sure how the fans might lean in that clash. Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW, and after Poochie’s substandard outing against Sonya Deville I don’t blame Ripley, but I’m sure Charlotte will have some painful face promo to address it. We’ve not seen Bray Wyatt or LA Knight since the Royal Rumble but both men should be ready to move on and start picking up steam. Anyway that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.
AEW News: Baltimore & Ft. Lauderdale Shows Announced, Upcoming Nightmare Factory Camp, & More
– Tickets will be made available for purchase on February 24 for AEW’s Baltimore, MD event that will take place on May 3. An online pre-sale will occur on February 23 with regular purchase available the following day. – Tickets for AEW’s show in the Fort Lauderdale region in...
