Delaware State

Jan. 6 rioter with Confederate flag inside Capitol sentenced to 3 years

By Quinn Owen
ABC News
 4 days ago

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter who carried a Confederate flag, and was among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol building, to three years in prison.

Kevin Seefried of Delaware was part of a mob on the Senate side of the Capitol building and was the first to confront Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who successfully diverted the attackers away from senators nearby.

Goodman recalled Seefried threatening him and jabbing at him with his flag pole.

Members of the mob shouted threats at Goodman, prosecutors said, including: "He's one person. We're thousands."

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - A supporter of US President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag as he protestS in the US Capitol Rotunda, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
MORE: 4 more Oath Keepers militia members found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said this racially charged encounter was a negative factor in his sentencing determination for Seefried.

Seefried's son, Hunter, is currently serving a two-year sentence for storming the Capitol with his father.

A court previously determined that while Hunter was still liable, his father influenced him in ultimately breaking the law.

MORE: Jan. 6 rioter who maced Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to nearly 7 years

Holding his hands behind his back, Seefried delivered a tearful apology to the judge, saying he was "deeply sorry" for his actions and particularly to the officers involved.

McFadden called Seefried's conduct "deeply troubling" and disagreed with arguments from the defense that Seefried's lack of mental acuity should weigh favorably in his sentencing.

