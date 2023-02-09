ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region.

Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April.

Evidence presented during the two-week trial showed Nelson referred numerous patients to hospices even though they were not terminally ill, and some of the patients were able to testify at the trial almost 10 years after Nelson put them on hospice care, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Jurors found Nelson was responsible for more than $16 million in fraudulent payments from Medicare to hospice organizations.

U. S. District Judge Debra Brown sentenced Nelson during a hearing Wednesday in Greenville, and court records show Nelson is to report to prison June 5. In addition to the prison sentence, Brown ordered him to pay $15 million in restitution.

“Instead of earning an honest living by treating patients and billing fairly, this doctor chose to defraud the government and the taxpayers of money that was intended to help terminal patients needing end of life care,” Clay Joyner, the U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi, said in the news release Thursday.

Nelson’s co-defendants, Charlene Brandon, Wendell Brandon and Annette Lofton, previously pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud charges. The U.S. attorney’s news release said the Nelson trial was the culmination of a yearslong effort to investigate and prosecute hospice fraud in northern Mississippi.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Mississippi attorney general’s office investigated the case.

Comments / 4

Trina Martin
3d ago

That all 5 years for 16 million dollars wow they just gave a lady 5 years for 40 thousand dollars wow

Related
deltastatement.com

It Won’t Happen Here

On Dec. 1, 2022, a post by local Facebook user Rivers Gainspoletti went viral for its description of an alleged instance of attempted human trafficking at the Cleveland Walmart. “I have seen men watch me. . . . Today was different,” Gainspoletti recounts in her post. She describes how...
CLEVELAND, MS
deltadailynews.com

Two Plead Guilty in Coahoma County Community College Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. – Two former employees of Coahoma Community College were sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement charges. Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were both arrested in June 2019 for misusing over $750,000 in public funds for personal purchases. State Auditor Shad...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Two inmates escaped Grenada jail

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two inmates escaped from the Grenada County jail overnight. Claude Slaughter, 59, and Jonathan Miller, 28, escaped Sunday evening at approximately 10:00, according to the Grenada County Sheriff's Department. They stole a City of Grenada work truck, which has since been recovered, according to the sheriff's...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Cleveland doctor sentenced to prison for fraud

A Cleveland doctor was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to five years in prison for healthcare fraud in connection with fraudulent hospice operations throughout the Mississippi Delta. According to court documents, Scott Nelson, 58, was a medical director for numerous fraudulent hospice operations in North Mississippi. He was convicted by...
CLEVELAND, MS
KTLO

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest armed Texan fugitive couple

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
WREG

Tennessee Senate speaker recovering after pacemaker inserted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Lt. Gov. and Senate Speaker Randy McNally is recovering after having a pacemaker inserted. McNally checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center last week after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, the Republican lawmaker said on Twitter. He said tests indicated he would need a pacemaker and later updated that surgery […]
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Mississippi hit by 900% increase in newborns treated for syphilis

JACKSON, Miss. — The number of babies in Mississippi being treated for congenital syphilis has jumped by more than 900% over five years, uprooting the progress the nation’s poorest state had made in nearly quashing what experts say is an avoidable public health crisis. The rise in cases has placed newborns at further risk of life-threatening harm in a state that’s already home to the nation’s worst infant mortality rate.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Bill Allowing Removal of Mayors in Mississippi Dies

Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat who leads the 80% Black city.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltadailynews.com

Bolivar County Authorities Investigate Shooting

CLEVELAND, Miss. – On Sunday, February 12, 2023, a shooting took place at a residence on Moore Avenue in Cleveland. At approximately 6:17 PM, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 34-year-old woman, Kiesha Green, had been shot and was transported to the Bolivar County Hospital. She was later flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is currently listed in stable condition.
CLEVELAND, MS
