Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris' Super Bowl rings now on display

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

With Super Bowl week, it’s hard not to think about the glory days of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris just days before the 50 th celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the Heinz History Center is putting his four Super Bowl rings on display for fans that visit the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

“As we continue to remember the remarkable life of Franco Harris, we thank his wife Dana and son Dok for sharing these important artifacts with the community,” said Anne Madarasz, director of the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. “Franco was a driving force behind the Steelers’ four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s, and this new addition to the Sports Museum’s exhibit is fitting as we honor his iconic career and legacy.”

The rings are from the Steelers’ first four Super Bowl Championships, IX, X, XIII and XIV.

Also on display is a “Ring of Excellence” that was given to him by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

You can see that and more from the Harris collection and the rest of the Super Steelers exhibit through next January.

