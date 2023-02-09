Read full article on original website
shoot once
3d ago
They won’t have a hard time finding a new job because every hospital says they’re short on employees so all they gotta do is go fill out one application and they have a job
2
WATCH: Adventuresome Pooch Proves Happy Dogs Come From Idaho
There's no question that Idaho is a great state for outdoor exploration. There are millions of untapped acres of pristine backcountry to enjoy in the Gem State, and one Idaho pooch appears to make the case that the happiest dogs come from Idaho. My last pet was an English Bulldog....
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
You Won’t Believe What Surprised Travelers Visiting Idaho
There is a lot to see in this world. Typically, when asked what people would do with more time and more money, many respond with travel more, see more places, explore. Sometimes you don't have to go far to discover or explore something that others take for granted. Idaho seems to be a mystery to so many visitors. A website called planner at heart recently released an article called 10 U.S. States Travelers Were Surprised By the Most.
Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions
Deputies from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office filed a new brief in U.S. District Court with new arguments that take into consideration the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion laws. The Attorney General’s Office also asked the federal judge presiding over the case to again reconsider a preliminary injunction against the abortion […] The post Idaho AG: No need to keep protecting ER doctors from abortion prosecutions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Idaho Profession That We All Agree Could Use A Massive Raise
How much would you pay to ensure that your children are safe?. Most people would say there is no price they wouldn't pay to keep their kids safe and yet, here we are in 2023 and babysitters are still underpaid. Or are they?. Is it time to accept that our...
Are You Getting the Best Dental Care by Living in Idaho?
When it comes to taking care of teeth, very few people like the dentist. The eye doctor, nobody complains about, doctors depend on what you are going in for, surgery is rough but you get to sleep a lot, but the dentist is the one nobody has kind words about. Taking care of teeth shouldn't be that hard, but many of us struggle to do the little things necessary to keep them up to par. You are taught as a little kid to floss and brush your teeth twice a day, but not everyone does and how often people do depends on the person. When it comes to getting dental care which state is the best, which is the worst, and are you receiving good or bad dental care in Idaho?
Students react to financial literacy bill
BOISE, Idaho — High school students like Zoe Mabeza and Savannah Chapman want to be as prepared as possible for life after graduation, including making smart financial decisions. Mabeza and Chapman's high school offers personal finance, a class both students took. "I'm starting to learn more about investing and...
How well do your plants tolerate cold temperatures?
Gardeners often talk about plant hardiness. This term refers to a plant’s ability to tolerate cold temperatures. How do you know which plants will survive in eastern Idaho?. A good starting point is to understand the USDA Hardiness Zones. For several decades the United States Department of Agriculture has been tracking weather and climate information across the country.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Feb 7
A south Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database that tracks missing juveniles. Have you seen Leslie Ann Patterson?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is a website and database operated by state police that archives information on active missing kids and adults throughout the state. There are currently close to 40 active profiles on the IMPC website.
Proposed legislation would extend Medicaid coverage for Idaho children, postpartum women
The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee introduced a bill Friday that would increase income eligibility limits for the Children’s Health Insurance program and expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from the current 60 days to 12 months. House Bill 122 is sponsored by Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and was partly crafted by the nonprofit […] The post Proposed legislation would extend Medicaid coverage for Idaho children, postpartum women appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Made in Idaho: KIN chef Kris Komori celebrates fifth James Beard nomination
KIN chef Kris Komori was humbled to learn of his fifth nomination — his second at KIN, the downtown Boise restaurant that offers a fine-tuned five-to-seven-course prix fixe menu and great atmosphere.
Committee chairman proposes repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho
BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.
Satanic Idaho group planning a 'gender affirmation ritual'
BOISE, Idaho — Satanic Idaho is a self-described, "atheistic altruistic satanic religious organization," that has planned a "gender affirming ceremony" to take place at the Idaho State Capitol. "We, like a large majority of self-identified Satanists, do not believe in a literal Satan but use the literary metaphor to...
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Opinion: The reality: Idaho already has school choice
Idaho offers students and families meaningful school choice. We’ve done so while upholding our constitutional commitment “to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” We can continue to support and explore a wide range of options without undermining this obligation. But we can’t meet this goal if we pull money from our public schools under the deceptive claim that only then will we have “true” school choice.
Idaho residents can get thousands of dollars through Homeowner Assistance Fund
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Idaho Humane Society offers Pet Food Pantry to help with budget strain
Shelters say an issue leading to the surrender of family pets is rising inflation. The high cost of high quality pet food, on top of the increasing cost of groceries, is causing a strain on budgets.
CNA Program at CSI, an opportunity for ESL students
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho works to make college as accessible as possible for students of all backgrounds. That includes students who are non-native English speakers. A typical CNA program is 10 weeks long, but for those students who speak English as a second...
Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday
Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?
