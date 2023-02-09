ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Robinson earns MVC Newcomer of the Week honors

For the third time this season, Illinois State women's basketball's Paige Robinson was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. Across the Redbirds' 1-1 week, Robinson averaged 26.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 40% from three. In ISU's nail-biting 73-70 win...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Veteran pitching staff ready to lead young, exciting ISU baseball roster

When Illinois State baseball opens its season against Austin Peay at 4 p.m. Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee, the Redbirds will be without Ryan Cermak — the program's highest MLB draft pick since 2001. After losing key pieces around the diamond, ISU will rely on its veteran pitching staff to...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU softball suffers lopsided loss as Florida explodes for 21 runs

TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois State softball was mercy ruled in five innings as No. 4-ranked Florida took down the Redbirds 21-0 on Saturday at the University of South Florida Tournament. Hannah Meeks made her Redbird debut on the mound but only made it through 0.2 innings after giving up...
NORMAL, IL

