videtteonline.com
Robinson earns MVC Newcomer of the Week honors
For the third time this season, Illinois State women's basketball's Paige Robinson was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week. Across the Redbirds' 1-1 week, Robinson averaged 26.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 40% from three. In ISU's nail-biting 73-70 win...
videtteonline.com
Veteran pitching staff ready to lead young, exciting ISU baseball roster
When Illinois State baseball opens its season against Austin Peay at 4 p.m. Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee, the Redbirds will be without Ryan Cermak — the program's highest MLB draft pick since 2001. After losing key pieces around the diamond, ISU will rely on its veteran pitching staff to...
videtteonline.com
Records fall as ISU track and field closes out three-meet weekend at Valentine Invite
BOSTON — Illinois State track and field closed out its three-meet weekend at the Valentine Invite as Rachel Hickey and Riley Wells each etched their names into the ISU record books. Hickey got the Redbirds going on Friday by taking on the 800-meter run. Finishing with a time of...
videtteonline.com
ISU track and field continues strong season between Hoosier Hills Invite and Grand Valley State University
Illinois State track and field continued its strong indoor season as the Redbirds split to travel to the Hoosier Hills Invite and Grand Valley State University Friday. ISU had a successful outing Friday in the Hoosier Hills Invite where the Redbirds had several event winners and Melissa Parella joined ISU’s record books.
videtteonline.com
ISU softball suffers lopsided loss as Florida explodes for 21 runs
TAMPA, Fla. — Illinois State softball was mercy ruled in five innings as No. 4-ranked Florida took down the Redbirds 21-0 on Saturday at the University of South Florida Tournament. Hannah Meeks made her Redbird debut on the mound but only made it through 0.2 innings after giving up...
videtteonline.com
ISU receives Higi Smart Health Station for students, faculty to learn about health risks
The Higi Smart Health Station is now at Illinois State University’s Student Fitness Center, free and ready to use. Assistant Director of Fitness Krista Gooris gave a summary of what the station can provide. “The Higi Smart Health Station is a free and convenient way for ISU staff, students...
videtteonline.com
Agitation Rising holds rally for police accountability following the death of Tyre Nichols
Agitation Rising hosted a rally for police accountability following the death of Tyre Nichols Saturday at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts. Alongside members of Agitation Rising, organizers from the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) attended the rally. “This is the first big rally we’ve done. We’ve been a part of...
videtteonline.com
Pritzker appoints two new members Scott Jenkins, Lia Merminga to ISU's Board of Trustees
Gov. JB Pritzker has appointed two new members, Scott Jenkins and Lia Merminga, to Illinois State University's Board of Trustees. Jenkins has over 25 years of experience creating educational policies at the state and federal level. He currently serves as the strategy director for state policy at Lumina Foundation. Prior...
videtteonline.com
