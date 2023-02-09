TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom and son accused of allowing five dogs to kill a Tucumcari man will be allowed release from jail while awaiting trial. Mary Montoya, 50, and Kristopher Morris, 27, are both charged with possession of a dangerous dog and involuntary manslaughter. On the first day of February, investigators say a group of […]

