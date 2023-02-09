Read full article on original website
KFDA
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon. According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9, at around 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a call on a possible burglary in progress. As deputies...
abc7amarillo.com
Burglary suspect arrested after evading Curry County deputies
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — A Lovington, NM man was arrested and accused of burglarizing a residence on Curry Road 9 on Thursday. Curry County deputies responded to the burglary on Curry Road 9 at 1:32 p.m. As deputies were on the way, the victim provided a description of...
Suspects in New Mexico dog pack killing released from jail
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom and son accused of allowing five dogs to kill a Tucumcari man will be allowed release from jail while awaiting trial. Mary Montoya, 50, and Kristopher Morris, 27, are both charged with possession of a dangerous dog and involuntary manslaughter. On the first day of February, investigators say a group of […]
New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
KOAT 7
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
