Homewood, AL

15 local students named to Samford University fall 2022 Dean’s List

By Holly Gainer
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Samford University recognizes 2,022 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

  • Anna Sularin of Arab
  • Hensley Elrod of Arab
  • Marcella Ingram of Arab
  • Caroline Lunsford of Cullman
  • Margaret Lunsford of Cullman
  • Lizbeth Medina-Gonzalez of Cullman
  • Fulton Gil of Cullman
  • Jackson Murphree of Cullman
  • Emma Murphree of Cullman
  • Richard Gann of Cullman
  • Brittany Lee of Cullman
  • Marigrace Dunn of Cullman
  • Shyam Patel of Cullman
  • Carly Starnes of Hanceville
  • Dayton Roberts of Addison

ABOUT SAMFORD UNIVERSITY – Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. The Wall Street Journal ranks Samford 1st nationally for student engagement and U.S. News & World Report ranks Samford 66th in the nation for best undergraduate teaching and 104th nationally for best value. Samford enrolls 5,683 students from 47 states and 19 countries in its 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy and public health. Samford fields 17 athletic teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference, and ranks 6th nationally for its Graduation Success Rate among all NCAA Division I schools.

