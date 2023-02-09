ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTorr_0ki9in3w00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPes2_0ki9in3w00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity.

The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs.

While it is not confirmed if the incidents are related, HECO is also responding to a downed pole on Pensacola Street. The road has been closed between Nehoa to Piikoi streets.

Motorists can expect to see another road closure on Kalakaua Avenue near Diamond Head area.

According to the City, there’s a fallen tree at the scene so an eastbound lane has been closed off on the road.

Shortly after, crews were called to the block of 900 Kokea Street for the report of multiple downed utility poles.

Comments / 1

 

KHON2

