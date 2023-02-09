ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

Extras needed in Paxton movie production

By Arriana Williams, Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one.

A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at Prairie City Wine.

“In the film industry, people are called background extra actors if they have non-speaking roles and they’re very important part of making the scenes look real,” said Ann Myrna, a producer with the film, “You don’t ever go into a bar for instance and there are just two people that are talking. There are other people in the background moving around.”

Filming in Paxton will wrap up on Friday at 1PM.

The movie crew is looking for extras to be in the film. Anyone interested can reach out to Ann Myrna at annmyrnafamily@gmail.com to learn more.

