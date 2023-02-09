ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama Correctional Facility

By Austin Franklin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0v4v_0ki9ihla00

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time of his death.

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

The coroner’s office said Perry was serving a life sentence at Donaldson following a 1979 robbery and murder conviction out of Montgomery County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS42.com

Man killed in Center Point homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man killed in Birmingham homicide Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Roosevelt Beaumont Clark, 36, was shot during an assault at the 2500 Block of 2nd Place in Center Point. Clark was transported to the UAB Hospital and pronounced...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been shot at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Orie Shannon McDearmond, 33, of Cullman. He is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with two counts...
CULLMAN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Four years later: The Lilly family finally finds closure

COLUMBIANA – Four years after the death of Darius Lilly on Dec. 2, 2018, the Lilly family said they can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. In 2018, Lilly was driving down Shelby County 25 close to Shelby County 86 with his 6-year-old in the back when he was hit head on by Hunter Spann, who was under the influence. Lilly was pronounced dead on the scene and his daughter sustained minor injuries.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested after Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa couple die in apparent murder suicide, police say

Tuscaloosa police say a couple were discovered dead early this morning in what investigators believe was a murder suicide. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the incident happened at Winding Creek Apartments, 6802 Old Greensboro Rd. Officers were called at 2:15 a.m. to the location on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party

An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
MONTEVALLO, AL
CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dispute over money leaves a locksmith dead

The Birmingham Police Department said a locksmith was shot to death Saturday evening after an argument with a customer over money. West Precinct officers were were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to the Chevron gas station at 2161 Bessemer Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy