62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Alabama Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time of his death.

The coroner’s office said Perry was serving a life sentence at Donaldson following a 1979 robbery and murder conviction out of Montgomery County.

