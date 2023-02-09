ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following the controversial Blackface photo last week posted on social media by a Homestead High School student, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel on Sunday evening to address the issue. In a video that went for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Grimes inspires next generation to be ‘unapologetically you’

When Tiffini Grimes walks into a room, she carries a simple, but powerful message for the next generation of leaders, especially young women of color. “Walk to your own beat and be unapologetically you,” she says with a contagious smile. Grimes not only preaches it, she lives it. In her role as Deputy Athletics Director […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media. A release said that student safety continues to be a priority. Below is Barker’s letter,. Dear...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Racist post sparks tension-filled day at Homestead HS

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two juveniles have been arrested in the fallout of a racist viral post at Homestead High School. One was from a different school district and is accused of posting on social media that they were armed and in the Homestead parking lot waiting for a student who allegedly wore ‘blackface’ in that original social media post.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Homes near Homestead High School vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors in a southwest side neighborhood near Homestead High School woke up to graffiti on their garage doors Monday morning. Police say around 1 a.m., home video footage shows what appears to be a teenager wearing a white hoodie spray painting the garage door of a residence in The Homesteads addition, then running away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fundraising continues for Big Brothers Big Sisters VIP Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Chris Christie to headline 2023 GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former New Jersey Governor will headline the 2023 Allen County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner scheduled for April 19. “The appearance of Governor Christie continues the long line of nationally prominent speakers including, most recently, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence that have appeared at GOP dinner events,” said Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Special Olympics Polar Plunge FW raises over $80,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a chilly dip for more than 360 plungers in Metea County Park, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge raised $80,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair Jake Pickett shared that the largest plunging team was from East Allen University, which included 91 plungers. The highest fundraiser was Alan Bodenstein of Carroll High School who raised over $6,000. The top 3 fundraising teams included Carroll High School, Design Collaborative and East Allen University.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Winter fun at LC Nature Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right in our own backyard is a place to experience and learn about nature up close. And next week, LC Nature Park is adding a little fun to that experience. LC Nature Park will be hosting Snowy Sundaes. The event features hiking, bonfires, cocoa,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County

Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a Monday morning crash. They responded to the scene at 3426 Wells Street 11:39 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Updated renderings of new Allen County Jail released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public can now see an updated version of what a new Allen County Jail will look like. The new renderings of the jail reflect concerns voiced by people after the initial plans were released for the jail which will be located on a142-acre site located at 2911 Meyer Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, a 12 year old white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy