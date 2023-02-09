Read full article on original website
SACS Superintendent Responds To Blackface Controversy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Following the controversial Blackface photo last week posted on social media by a Homestead High School student, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel on Sunday evening to address the issue. In a video that went for...
Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
Grimes inspires next generation to be ‘unapologetically you’
When Tiffini Grimes walks into a room, she carries a simple, but powerful message for the next generation of leaders, especially young women of color. “Walk to your own beat and be unapologetically you,” she says with a contagious smile. Grimes not only preaches it, she lives it. In her role as Deputy Athletics Director […]
Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media. A release said that student safety continues to be a priority. Below is Barker’s letter,. Dear...
Racist post sparks tension-filled day at Homestead HS
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two juveniles have been arrested in the fallout of a racist viral post at Homestead High School. One was from a different school district and is accused of posting on social media that they were armed and in the Homestead parking lot waiting for a student who allegedly wore ‘blackface’ in that original social media post.
Homes near Homestead High School vandalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighbors in a southwest side neighborhood near Homestead High School woke up to graffiti on their garage doors Monday morning. Police say around 1 a.m., home video footage shows what appears to be a teenager wearing a white hoodie spray painting the garage door of a residence in The Homesteads addition, then running away.
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
Northrop High School students raise concerns over racial unrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A group of students voiced concerns over "racial unrest in the community" at Northrop High School Friday. School principal Adam Swinford released a statement saying the school made sure the gathering was peaceful. He also said the school gave the students a safe space to...
Fundraising continues for Big Brothers Big Sisters VIP Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short weeks bowling alleys across northeast Indiana will be hosting Bowl for Kids’ Sake events to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A separate event for corporate sponsors is a VIP night. Former little and now VIP night bowler, Ryan Hellinger, stopped by WANE 15 to share more about his cause.
Deputies: Student who threatened Homestead High School attended non-SACS school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's investigators say they've arrested a student at another school who is accused of making a threatening social media post outside of Homestead High School Thursday. Deputies say Homestead students had finished discussing race relations -- sparked by a photo of a student...
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
Photographer Shares Haunting Photos of Abandoned 110-Year-Old Indiana Schoolhouse
The Oak Grove School in Jay County, Indiana was built in 1913. Over 100 years later the school is still standing (at least partially) and is now abandoned. It is an often photographed building, but I can't say that I've ever seen it quite like this. Jason Kindred is a...
Chris Christie to headline 2023 GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former New Jersey Governor will headline the 2023 Allen County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner scheduled for April 19. “The appearance of Governor Christie continues the long line of nationally prominent speakers including, most recently, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence that have appeared at GOP dinner events,” said Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge FW raises over $80,000
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a chilly dip for more than 360 plungers in Metea County Park, the Special Olympics Polar Plunge raised $80,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair Jake Pickett shared that the largest plunging team was from East Allen University, which included 91 plungers. The highest fundraiser was Alan Bodenstein of Carroll High School who raised over $6,000. The top 3 fundraising teams included Carroll High School, Design Collaborative and East Allen University.
Winter fun at LC Nature Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right in our own backyard is a place to experience and learn about nature up close. And next week, LC Nature Park is adding a little fun to that experience. LC Nature Park will be hosting Snowy Sundaes. The event features hiking, bonfires, cocoa,...
Two Peru Residents Arrested in Marshall County
Two Peru residents were arrested Friday, February 10 after a traffic stop. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy witnessed an SUV traveling at a rate of 95 mph while traveling southbound on U.S. 31 near 12th Road at 12:50 a.m. ET. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated near 14C Road.
FWPD investigating morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a Monday morning crash. They responded to the scene at 3426 Wells Street 11:39 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
Updated renderings of new Allen County Jail released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The public can now see an updated version of what a new Allen County Jail will look like. The new renderings of the jail reflect concerns voiced by people after the initial plans were released for the jail which will be located on a142-acre site located at 2911 Meyer Road.
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl
ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, a 12 year old white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
