numberfire.com

Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers

Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Wizards starting Corey Kispert on Saturday, Deni Avdija to bench

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Kispert will make his 31st start after Deni Avdija was given bench duties at home. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 9.7 points, 2.7...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Thunder assign Tre Mann to G League

The Oklahoma City Thunder assigned point guard Tre Mann to the G League on Monday. The Thunder recalled big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in a corresponding roster move. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will have more minutes available without Mann in the rotation. The Thunder are facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) starting in Saturday's lineup, Isaiah Roby to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson will join San Antonio's starting lineup after he was forced to miss one game with ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 16th (40.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jalen Duren (ankle) back in for Pistons on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has returned to Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Duren was deemed questionable to return as he dealt with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. However, as the teams came out of the halftime break, Duren took the floor. He seems to be just fine.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Patrick Williams (ankle) will play in Bulls' Saturday contest versus Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams will be available in his usual starting role after the Bulls' third-year forward was given a probable designation. In 27.3 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Jeremy Sochan (back) on Saturday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence, Sochan will join San Antonio's starting lineup after Keita Bates-Diop was benched on the road. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing 47.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Chuma Okeke (knee) not listed for Magic on Monday

Orlando Magic foward Chuma Okeke is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okeke has missed the last 39 games dating back to November 21 due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to make his long-awaited return.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) inactive for Denver's Saturday contest

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray will miss his fourth straight game with right knee inflammation. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 476.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Suns' T.J. Warren available to make debut Tuesday

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren will be available to make his debut with the team in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Warren joined the Suns as part of the same deal that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix near the NBA trade deadline last week, and will be available to make his debut with the team as they take on the Kings on Tuesday. He averaged 18.8 minutes as a rotational player with the Nets so far this season, but could see a bigger role with the Suns (especially until Durant is cleared from his current knee injury).
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pistons' James Wiseman (trade pending) inactive on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (trade pending) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiseman is listed as out for Sunday's clash with the Raptors because his trade from the Golden State Warriors is still pending. The Pistons are 11.5-point underdogs against the Raptors on Sunday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Spurs' Charles Bassey (leg) could play Monday

San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (left lower leg soreness) is questionable for Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bassey hasn't appeared in a game for the Spurs since January 7, but he was upgraded Sunday from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract. The 22-year-old will be a depth option in the frontcourt if he's available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Utah's Juan Toscano-Anderson available on Saturday

Utah Jazz small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are eligible to make their Utah debuts while Russell Westbrook will not be available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 364.9 minutes this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

C.J. McCollum (ankle) could miss Pelicans game Monday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jose Alvarado will likely start if McCollum is ruled out and Kira Lewis Jr. would be in line for more work off the bench. numberFire's models project McCollum for 34.7 minutes and...

