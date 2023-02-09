ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Sunny Sunday after morning fog clears in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning fog reduces visibility early Sunday morning. The fog will be slow to clear as sunshine fights to take over western Oregon and Washington’s skies. Sunday morning’s fog adds to the number of days on average Portland see fog in February. Morning fog...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland non-profit Here Together sets goal to get 10,000 off the street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local non-profit says it has developed a roadmap for moving 10 thousand people off the streets in the Portland Metro Area in 2023. Since the Supportive Housing Tax passed in 2020, local nonprofits and government agencies served 6,000 people and helped the service move more than 4,500 people into permanent housing in 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Nice weekend for mid-February, but don’t kiss winter goodbye just yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have a nice weekend ahead for the middle of February, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday morning temps will bite just a little — expect mid- to upper-30s with some areas of fog. No rain in the weekend forecast means you can gather round the campfire or around your television for the Big Game on Sunday.
PORTLAND, OR

