PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have a nice weekend ahead for the middle of February, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday morning temps will bite just a little — expect mid- to upper-30s with some areas of fog. No rain in the weekend forecast means you can gather round the campfire or around your television for the Big Game on Sunday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO