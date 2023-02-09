ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The guard FaceTimed his wife in the hospital room from his hotel lobby in Arizona. Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti had a big Sunday before Super Bowl LVII even kicked off. His wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls at 3:30 a.m. in Chicago while the Chiefs player was in Arizona preparing for the Super Bowl matchup vs. the Eagles.
