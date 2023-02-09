ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Sunny for now, increasing clouds to late week downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this beautiful Monday, because we’re tracking more clouds to showers midweek, then a gusty line of rain and storms from a cold front brings a WVLT First Alert Weather Day later this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

A cold rain for most, rain/snow mix for a few

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We woke up to a cold rain across the area with temperatures very close to 40 degrees and widespread rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Alert Weather Sunday

Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage. Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tennessee...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church celebrates 114th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Lady Vols pound out 30 runs on opening day

Nashville staple Daddy’s Dogs opens location in East Tennessee. The Gatlinburg restaurant will mark the company’s first location outside Nashville, a spokesperson said. Knoxville businesses could win big during Super Bowl weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Kick-off to the big game starts at 6 p.m. live from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters extinguish Knoxville College fire

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How Knoxville residents can get free cake to celebrate Oreo’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of Oreo’s 111th birthday, one Knoxville bakery is giving away free mini bundt cakes to residents in March. Nothing Bundt Cakes teamed up with “America’s favorite cookie” to create the Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake, which will be available at bakeries across the nation until March 26 or while supplies last.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nourish Knoxville hosts special Winter Farmers Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 800,000 people face hunger in Tennessee and 1 in 6 are children, according to Feeding America. A local nonprofit, Nourish Knoxville, hosted its Winter Farmer's Market and it was a special event. It was their Nourish Kids Club Day, which happens once a month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gus Manning: Vol For Life

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning. Lincoln Park Baptist Church in Knoxville is celebrating its 114th anniversary serving the community. First Alert Weather Sunday. Updated: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST. WVLT Sunday Morning News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage. Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cookies & cocoa for local animal shelter

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Brush fire spreads to ‘several structures,’ Rural Metro responds. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Rural...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said they were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-75. It happened near Sugarlimb Road around 5:30 Monday morning. The crash involved six vehicles and minor injuries are reported from at least one of the cars...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

