WMTW

Two people rescued in Maine after breaking through the ice

SEARSMONT, Maine — Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sunday morning after their UTV went through the ice. Game wardens were called to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people on top of a submerged UTV. Wardens say the...
SEARSMONT, ME
Q 96.1

Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine

As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Ice Rescue in Searsmont

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sundayday after their UTV went through the ice. A Maine game warden responded to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East, around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, the driver of the UTV and a passenger were on top of the...
SEARSMONT, ME
WMTW

Maine Pond Hockey Classic underway in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine — The Maine Pond Hockey Classic began Saturday on Messalonskee Lake in Sidney. 47 teams competed to benefit the Alfond Youth Community Center in Waterville. The opening day was cut short due to soft ice conditions following warmer weather on Friday and high winds which blew excess water onto the playing surface.
SIDNEY, ME
CBC News

'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions

When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
YARMOUTH, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Serious crash closes Auburn roadway; cars being detoured

AUBURN, Maine — Riverside Drive in Auburn has been closed to all traffic after what authorities are calling a serious crash. Traffic outbound will be detoured to Penley Corner Road, while inbound traffic will be detoured to Jordan School Road. Authorities with the Auburn Police Department are asking drivers...
AUBURN, ME
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE

