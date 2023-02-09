Read full article on original website
Record cold, then record heat in Maine...What's next?
MAINE, USA — We're already halfway through February, can you believe it? It's been a rollercoaster ride as far as temperatures are concerned. We started the month with extreme cold temperatures followed by record warm temps. Think back to a couple weeks ago when it hurt to walk outside....
Two people rescued in Maine after breaking through the ice
SEARSMONT, Maine — Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sunday morning after their UTV went through the ice. Game wardens were called to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people on top of a submerged UTV. Wardens say the...
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
Ice Rescue in Searsmont
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Two people were rescued in Searsmont Sundayday after their UTV went through the ice. A Maine game warden responded to Bartlett Stream near Belfast Augusta Road East, around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, the driver of the UTV and a passenger were on top of the...
Maine Pond Hockey Classic underway in Sidney
SIDNEY, Maine — The Maine Pond Hockey Classic began Saturday on Messalonskee Lake in Sidney. 47 teams competed to benefit the Alfond Youth Community Center in Waterville. The opening day was cut short due to soft ice conditions following warmer weather on Friday and high winds which blew excess water onto the playing surface.
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game
A central Maine man was arrested Saturday for pulling a handgun out during an argument at a youth basketball game in Lewiston. Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game. Police arrested Nathaniel Udoroh around noon at the Lewiston Armory where the game was being played. The Weapon...
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
Serious crash closes Auburn roadway; cars being detoured
AUBURN, Maine — Riverside Drive in Auburn has been closed to all traffic after what authorities are calling a serious crash. Traffic outbound will be detoured to Penley Corner Road, while inbound traffic will be detoured to Jordan School Road. Authorities with the Auburn Police Department are asking drivers...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
'We lost everything': Lisbon mother blames landlord for losing thousands of dollars, home
AUBURN (WGME) -- An Androscoggin County woman says she lost her home and tens of thousands of dollars. She's blaming her former landlord, who recently made headlines when the city condemned another one of his properties. Christine Torres lived in a rental house in Lisbon for almost three years. Then...
