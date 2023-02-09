Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO