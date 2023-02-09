ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies tried but came up short at the NBA Trade Deadline

MEMPHIS — “We’re no longer the hunter. We’re the hunted “ The last several days, the Grizzlies front office was hard at work ahead of the deadline. Working the phone was General Manager Zach Kleiman, trying to land a number of high profile player.  Kleiman was willing to part with this team’s many assets to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Luke Kennard may need more minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies, but how does he get them?

The Memphis Grizzlies made a big acquisition on Thursday night of the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Luke Kennard, and his first game revealed an interesting choice the team will face. As the Boston Celtics rained in 21 3-pointers and washed away the Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday, the newest Memphis 3-point weapon sat helplessly on the bench in the final four minutes. To maximize Kennard's effect and the trade impact, Memphis may need to find a way...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy