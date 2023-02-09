New project connects Dos Palos-area students with free high-speed wireless internet

Students from the Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District now have access to free high-speed internet thanks to the completion of the Dos Palos Community Wireless Internet Project.

The project, which was made possible through the vision and support of staff, school board trustees and community partners, was initiated in October 2020 as a response to the need for reliable internet access for students during distance learning.

As a primarily agricultural community, Dos Palos has limited access to high-speed internet providers, with 70% of Dos Palos students reportedly without internet access at home.

Now that the project is complete, three wireless cellular towers on Dos Palos campuses around the community provide coverage for more than 80% of the student population.

“The completion of this project means students have technology and access to resources at their fingertips.” said Dos Palos Superintendent Megan Grijalva.

“Each student has a Chromebook in the classroom and at home. As we transition to online textbooks they will have access to school resources, tutoring and learning platforms twenty four-seven.”

Grijalva also credited the board for recognizing the need in the community, previous superintendent Dr. Justin Miller for the work that was done to initiate the project and Dos Palos Director of Technology Systems Paoze Lee and his team for their work to ensure the project was completed.

Lee, who coordinated and managed the project, was named Administrator of the Year in the 2021 Merced County Excellence in Education program for his dedication to close the digital divide for the students of Dos Palos during the 2020 health crisis.

“Dos Palos is a 90% free and reduced lunch, rural community with 50% or more of our students without broadband internet.” said Lee.

“This 4G wireless internet system has closed that digital divide by allowing our students access to broadband internet for remote learning and provides greater educational opportunities.”

The district also provides hot spots for areas where coverage does not reach to ensure that all students have equal access to the resources they need for success.

Nathan Quevedo is communications director for the Merced County Office of Education.