“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
Kait 8
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake
A dog owner in Kansas says he found out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park. A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old student to death at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Thank you Region 8!. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. From Region...
Kait 8
Arkansas law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas law could inspire new action for recognizing parents of stillborn children. According to content partner KARK, Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or more weeks into a pregnancy federal tax credit equal to a child tax credit and 12 weeks unpaid leave.
Kait 8
No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says
Former President Trump's lawyers spoke about the latest in the classified documents investigation. (CNN, POOL, WZTV, REAL AMERICA'S VOICE, FOX NEWS) Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House. Updated: 3 hours ago. Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances. Updated: 3 hours...
