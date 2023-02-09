ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
ALASKA STATE
Kait 8

Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake

A dog owner in Kansas says he found out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park. A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old student to death at a high school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Thank you Region 8!. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. From Region...
KANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An Arkansas law could inspire new action for recognizing parents of stillborn children. According to content partner KARK, Senator Tom Cotton reintroduced legislation that would provide parents with miscarriages 20 or more weeks into a pregnancy federal tax credit equal to a child tax credit and 12 weeks unpaid leave.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

No sign of aliens, White House press secretary says

Former President Trump's lawyers spoke about the latest in the classified documents investigation. (CNN, POOL, WZTV, REAL AMERICA'S VOICE, FOX NEWS) Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House. Updated: 3 hours ago. Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances. Updated: 3 hours...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy