KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A developing low pressure system will track across the Southern Appalachians Sunday bringing East Tennessee wet and wintry weather. This system will have a pocket of colder air causing the rain to become mixed with wet snow at times. Lows Sunday morning will be above freezing in the middle 30s in the Valley. Higher elevations, including the Mountains, Foothills and Plateau, will see temperatures closer to freezing which will cause the rain to change to all snow in these locations Sunday morning into mid-day.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO