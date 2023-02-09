ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

wvlt.tv

Crews investigate multi-vehicle crash in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said they were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-75. It happened near Sugarlimb Road around 5:30 Monday morning. The crash involved six vehicles and minor injuries are reported from at least one of the cars...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

I-75 South reopens after serious crash with injuries

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 75 South had to be closed Monday after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a crash with injuries on I-75 South at Sugarlimb Road/Exit 76 around 5:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up for miles...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Claiborne County 911 lines down

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

First Alert Weather Sunday

LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunny for now, increasing clouds to late week downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy this beautiful Monday, because we’re tracking more clouds to showers midweek, then a gusty line of rain and storms from a cold front brings a WVLT First Alert Weather Day later this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rain, snow and cold return for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A developing low pressure system will track across the Southern Appalachians Sunday bringing East Tennessee wet and wintry weather. This system will have a pocket of colder air causing the rain to become mixed with wet snow at times. Lows Sunday morning will be above freezing in the middle 30s in the Valley. Higher elevations, including the Mountains, Foothills and Plateau, will see temperatures closer to freezing which will cause the rain to change to all snow in these locations Sunday morning into mid-day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gus Manning: Vol For Life

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN

