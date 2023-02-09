Read full article on original website
Watch: Brittney Griner attends WM Phoenix Open, meets Tony Finau, and is starstruck?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Among the 15,000 or so fans gathered at the arena that is the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, WNBA star Brittney Griner watched Tony Finau on Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open. Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, made just her second public appearance...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news
Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler Makes Hole-In-One At Waste Management Phoenix Open
Fowler made the third ace of his professional career, holing a six-iron from 216 yards
Golf.com
2023 WM Phoenix Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share at TPC Scottsdale
Buckle up, golf fans. We have a wild Sunday ahead at the WM Phoenix Open. Not only do we have two of the world’s top three players set to battle for the title and the right to ascend to World No. 1, we also have a designated event purse: $20 million is up for grabs, including a sweet payday of $3.6 million for Sunday’s winner. That’s more than double the money at stake in “regular” PGA Tour events.
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 WM Phoenix Open on Saturday: Round 4 live coverage
After frost delayed the first few days of tournament play, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is back on track for the final round, which will kick off Sunday morning at TPC Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 on TV or online. Previewing Phoenix Open...
Golf.com
How using a claw grip is helping this pro contend at the WM Phoenix Open
Of the players at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Canadian Nick Taylor may be the least recognizable for American fans. Though the 34-year-old has two PGA Tour wins under his belt (the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), he’s conscious of the underdog role he’ll be playing when he tees it up in the final group alongside Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm on Sunday.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Scottie Scheffler’s equipment at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 65 at TPC Scottsdale to not only win the WM Phoenix Open by two shots over Canadian Nick Taylor, but to also retake No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Take a look at the clubs he used to take home the win. Driver:...
2023 Genesis Invitational Full Field: 23 of World's Top 25 at Riviera, and Tiger Woods
The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing concludes with a trip to Riviera Country Club and a second consecutive "designated event" on the schedule.
Golf.com
‘Can’t look less cool if I tried:’ Max Homa wasn’t proud of his club-throwing moment
Safe to say a T39 finish was not what Max Homa was looking for coming off a win at the Farmers Insurance Open in his last start. While Homa has developed a reputation as a rather light-hearted funny guy on social media, he’s also known to be intense about bettering his game.
Jordan Spieth Plays Unbelievable Bunker Shot At TPC Scottsdale
Jordan Spieth played a phenomenal bunker shot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open that was luckily caught by a fan in the stands
TMZ.com
PGA Tour Star Tony Finau Says He Misses Golfers Who Defected To LIV
PGA Tour star Tony Finau ain't too proud to admit it -- he misses some of his golfing pals who defected to LIV ... telling TMZ Sports he hasn't been able to see his buddies in a long time due to the creation of the new league. Finau told us...
Golf Digest
This player-caddie exchange at the WM Phoenix Open is the type of moment we need more of on golf broadcasts
PGA Tour broadcasts are evolving fast in 2023. We’ve had top players mic’d up and interviewed mid-round during CBS’ broadcasts—resulting in some spicy moments. We’ve also had some other new technology introduced over the past few weeks. On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, fans...
Weekly Read Fore! Things: Jon Rahm Is Still Hot and a Rare Jordan Spieth Stat
Scottie Scheffler became the new No. 1 with a win, but Jon Rahm remained on a tear with a solo third at the WM Phoenix Open.
Golf.com
Xander Schauffele was behind a tree, then wasn’t — thanks to ‘2nd opinion’
Xander Schauffele was blocked by a tree. But he apparently would not be denied by a rules official. In the end during Saturday’s third round of the WM Phoenix Open, Schauffele birdied the par-5 13th at TPC Scottsdale, and he will start Sunday’s final round four shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler. And a “second opinion” played a part.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm didn't win the WM Phoenix Open but he did achieve this impressive PGA Tour money milestone
Jon Rahm started the final round of the WM Phoenix Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. If he pulled out the victory, it would have been his third tour win in six weeks and would have lifted the 28-year-old Spaniard to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And yet, it wasn’t meant to be, a closing three-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale leaving him in solo third, five shots back of Scheffler, the eventual winner.
Golf.com
Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing
Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
Golf Digest
U.S. Open 2023: Here's everyone who has qualified to compete at Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles Country Club making its debut as a major championship host provides the 2023 U.S. Open with even more excitement than it packs in an ordinary year. The North Course, designed by George Thomas in 1927 and restored by Gil Hanse in 2010, will be the 53rd different venue to hold the USGA’s signature men’s championship (June 15-18) and the first Los Angeles area course to do so since Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club 75 years ago.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin ignite the WM Phoenix Open crowd at famous 16th hole in final group of day
In Saturday's third round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm were the last to arrive to the famous par-3 16th stadium hole. With the hole playing difficult due to varying winds and firm conditions, Rahm along with fellow playing competitor Scottie Scheffler hit their tee shots to roughly 40 feet before Hadwin got to the tee.
