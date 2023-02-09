ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

2023 WM Phoenix Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share at TPC Scottsdale

Buckle up, golf fans. We have a wild Sunday ahead at the WM Phoenix Open. Not only do we have two of the world’s top three players set to battle for the title and the right to ascend to World No. 1, we also have a designated event purse: $20 million is up for grabs, including a sweet payday of $3.6 million for Sunday’s winner. That’s more than double the money at stake in “regular” PGA Tour events.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

How using a claw grip is helping this pro contend at the WM Phoenix Open

Of the players at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Canadian Nick Taylor may be the least recognizable for American fans. Though the 34-year-old has two PGA Tour wins under his belt (the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), he’s conscious of the underdog role he’ll be playing when he tees it up in the final group alongside Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm didn't win the WM Phoenix Open but he did achieve this impressive PGA Tour money milestone

Jon Rahm started the final round of the WM Phoenix Open two shots behind Scottie Scheffler. If he pulled out the victory, it would have been his third tour win in six weeks and would have lifted the 28-year-old Spaniard to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. And yet, it wasn’t meant to be, a closing three-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale leaving him in solo third, five shots back of Scheffler, the eventual winner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing

Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2023: Here's everyone who has qualified to compete at Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club making its debut as a major championship host provides the 2023 U.S. Open with even more excitement than it packs in an ordinary year. The North Course, designed by George Thomas in 1927 and restored by Gil Hanse in 2010, will be the 53rd different venue to hold the USGA’s signature men’s championship (June 15-18) and the first Los Angeles area course to do so since Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club 75 years ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA

