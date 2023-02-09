ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Clear Missed Penalty At The Super Bowl Tonight

The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew missed a pretty obvious penalty during the second quarter.  On third down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it fell incomplete. In live action, it looked like nothing ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Drake Places Six-Figure Super Bowl Bet

Drake is not shy about his love for sports and how far his appreciation goes for the athletes on the court or field. He did so again this week ahead of the Super Bowl, sharing his seven bets placed on the game on social media. As he shows, the rap...
The Comeback

Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs

Think of all the great inspirational speeches football coaches have given in Hollywood blockbusters. Who could forget, “You make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans,” from Remember the Titans (2000). How about Matthew McConaughey’s speech ending with, “We are … Marshall!” from We are Marshall (2006). Kansas City Chiefs head coach Read more... The post Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce

Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII

The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Not...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the Bears' 2023 opponents

The Chicago Bears have a busy offseason ahead of them, with the most salary cap space and the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft currently in their possession, but we already know which teams will face the Monsters of the Midway in the coming year. The Bears, who finished...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Roseman to make 'big push' to keep key defender: report

Howie Roseman's offseason trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson paid off in a big way for this year's elite Eagles defense, and it sounds like the Birds' GM wants to double down on the safety's contributions. With the Super Bowl looming, Roseman will soon have a number of decisions to make to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
