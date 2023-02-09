Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid
When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
Look: Clear Missed Penalty At The Super Bowl Tonight
The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew missed a pretty obvious penalty during the second quarter. On third down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it fell incomplete. In live action, it looked like nothing ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Popculture
Drake Places Six-Figure Super Bowl Bet
Drake is not shy about his love for sports and how far his appreciation goes for the athletes on the court or field. He did so again this week ahead of the Super Bowl, sharing his seven bets placed on the game on social media. As he shows, the rap...
Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs
Think of all the great inspirational speeches football coaches have given in Hollywood blockbusters. Who could forget, “You make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans,” from Remember the Titans (2000). How about Matthew McConaughey’s speech ending with, “We are … Marshall!” from We are Marshall (2006). Kansas City Chiefs head coach Read more... The post Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations
Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce partied all night long after Super Bowl 57
As expected, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce partied hard after winning Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce epitomize the work hard, play hard mentality that built America into what it is today. After eking out a three-point victory over the...
Super Bowl LVII Score Predictions: Eagles vs Chiefs
The All Panthers staff on SI makes their picks for this year's Super Bowl.
See Donna Kelce's gameday outfit as sons square off in Super Bowl
Donna Kelce isn't playing favorites in what will be the ultimate sibling rivalry showdown. One of her sons, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs or Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, will be a champion on Sunday night as brother face off in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce
Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way. “He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”
See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII
The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Not...
Patrick Mahomes Posts Final 2-Word Message Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII
As if Kansas City fans could be any more hyped for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup, Patrick Mahomes had a message for the Chiefs Kingdom 24 hours out from their third appearance in four years. "1 more," the MVP said alongside a hype reel set to Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode." Fans reacted to Mahomes' ...
Here are the Bears' 2023 opponents
The Chicago Bears have a busy offseason ahead of them, with the most salary cap space and the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft currently in their possession, but we already know which teams will face the Monsters of the Midway in the coming year. The Bears, who finished...
NBC Sports
Roseman to make 'big push' to keep key defender: report
Howie Roseman's offseason trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson paid off in a big way for this year's elite Eagles defense, and it sounds like the Birds' GM wants to double down on the safety's contributions. With the Super Bowl looming, Roseman will soon have a number of decisions to make to...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0