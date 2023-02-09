ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of Chicagoans are back in the office

More than half of Chicago workers are back in the office for the first time since before the pandemic. Building security system provider Kastle said that office occupancy levels passed 50 percent in January for the first time since companies were forced to switch to remote work models in March 2020, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Congress Theater revamp costs rise to $88M, council pushes project hearing

David Baum’s plans to renovate Chicago’s decrepit Congress Theater that has been closed for a decade have hit a snag amid tough hospitality workers union negotiations. Baum’s firm Baum Revision, a developer known for restoring historic buildings, is requesting $27 million in tax-increment financing from the city to cover the rising cost of construction, Block Club Chicago reported.
