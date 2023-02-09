Read full article on original website
iPhone 'Ultra' Could Be Released in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new, more expensive iPhone tier to its lineup, called "Ultra," according to a Feb. 5 Bloomberg report. The new tier of iPhone would be placed above the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report said.
Amazon CEO Wants More Physical Grocery Stores, Report Says
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the company wants to "go big" on grocery stores, according to a report from the Financial Times on Monday. "We're just still in the early stages," Jassy told the Financial Times. "We're hopeful that in 2023, we have a format that we want to go big on, on the physical side."
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Can Run Rings Around Google Search
It's a gutsy move for Microsoft to challenge utterly dominant Google with its AI-boosted Bing search engine, but the results look promising to me. I tried the same queries on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft's bold claims and if it matches the wow factor that came with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Computing Guru Criticizes ChatGPT AI Tech for Making Things Up
Vint Cerf, one of the founding fathers of the internet, has some harsh words for the suddenly hot technology behind the ChatGPT AI chatbot: "Snake oil." Google's internet evangelist wasn't completely down on the artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT and Google's own competing Bard, called a large language model. But, speaking Monday at Celesta Capital's TechSurge Summit, he did warn about ethical issues of a technology that can generate plausible sounding but incorrect information even when trained on a foundation of factual material.
