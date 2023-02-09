ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jay Dazzer
4d ago

Are the police BLIND& STUPID????? ONE OF THE SUSPECTS CLEARLY TOUCH THE IORN RAILING WITH HIS LEFT HAND WHILE STOMPING THE LADY RITE BEFORE THEY RAN OFF YOU CAN SEE IT CLEAR AS DAY LOOK RITE BETWEEN THE TREE RITE BEFORE THEY RAN OFF!!!! 👍

KYW News Radio

Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly

Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

2 shot, 1 killed inside Holmesburg apartment building, police say

HOLMESBURG - A Holmesburg apartment building was the scene of the death of a 31-year-old man after a double shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. Someone opened fire on a 31-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave

Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 34, Shot Dead In Trenton

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue.
TRENTON, NJ
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
ALLENTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
WILMINGTON, DE

