Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO