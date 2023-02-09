Read full article on original website
Jay Dazzer
4d ago
Are the police BLIND& STUPID????? ONE OF THE SUSPECTS CLEARLY TOUCH THE IORN RAILING WITH HIS LEFT HAND WHILE STOMPING THE LADY RITE BEFORE THEY RAN OFF YOU CAN SEE IT CLEAR AS DAY LOOK RITE BETWEEN THE TREE RITE BEFORE THEY RAN OFF!!!! 👍
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Malooga Middle Eastern Cuisine Celebrates First Anniversary in Old City Philadelphia with Free Bukhari SamplingMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience a Free Tropical Oasis at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this FebruaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
fox29.com
Police: Innocent bystander struck during domestic shooting in Pottstown Wawa parking lot
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - An innocent bystander became the victim of domestic situation that carried over into a Wawa parking lot Monday morning, according to authorities. Police say a 37-year-old man was fueling work trucks when he was attacked by his girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another person on High Street in Pottstown.
Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead
The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown
A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.
4 dead, 5 injured in shootings during a violent overnight in Philly
Four men were killed and five other people were injured in multiple shootings in another violent overnight in Philadelphia. The deadly violence included a double homicide about 1:47 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia. There, police said, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest and taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:03 a.m.
fox29.com
Burned car found after man killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a hit-and-run left one man dead early Monday morning. The 32-year-old pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle on the 6400 block of Buist Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle kept driving, leaving the fatally injured...
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
2 shot, 1 killed inside Holmesburg apartment building, police say
HOLMESBURG - A Holmesburg apartment building was the scene of the death of a 31-year-old man after a double shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. Someone opened fire on a 31-year-old man...
Multiple people shot, 3 dead after violent night in Philadelphia
Multiple people were shot and three are dead after a violent night in Philadelphia.
Innocent bystander wounded after shooting at Wawa in Pottstown, Pa.
Police say the victim had to be airlifted to the hospital after shrapnel struck him in the face and right eye.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Killed In Hit and Run On Princeton Ave
Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver and vehicle that struck a 19 year old male and sped off. This happened at 11:48PM last evening on the 4500 block of Princeton Ave, police said. The weather was overcast and it was raining intermittently. As soon as the incident happened, a...
fox29.com
DUI driver crashes into police car injuring 2 officers in Wilmington, officials say
NEWARK, Del. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after police say she caused a crash that sent two officers to the hospital. Both officers were in a parked police vehicle when it was struck by a speeding car on the 600 block of Bancroft Parkway last weekend.
Woman, 34, Shot Dead In Trenton
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the city, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. At 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and Trenton Communications received calls for a female shot near Prospect Street and W. Hanover Avenue.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dies after shootout with police erupts in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in Allentown Friday night. Police say a chase ensued when officers witnessed the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold, of Colplay, assaulting someone near 8th and Maple streets around 8 p.m. Arnold then brandished a firearm...
fox29.com
2 shot inside car on I-95 near Claymont early Monday morning, Delaware State police say
CLAYMONT, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting on I-95 that left two people injured early Monday morning in Claymont. Around 2:50 a.m., troopers responded to Wilmington Hospital where two men, ages 33 and 30, had shown up with gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the two...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
Who killed Steven Peeples? $20,000 reward offered for info
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
firststateupdate.com
Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
Family in Philadelphia welcomes 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family welcomed home 6-year-old Divinity McFarland from the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday.She was struck by a pickup truck at 56th and Vine streets back on September 2.McFarland is recovering from a brain injury resulting from the incident.The driver was found by police and is facing charges.
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man recovering after both are shot in Old City
OLD CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting of a boy and a young man that took place in Old City Friday night. Around 8 p.m., on the unit block of Chestnut Street, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg.
Comments / 9