SFGate
Wisconsin Gov. Evers details tax plan to boost middle class
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers released more specifics on how he plans to direct tax benefits toward low-income and middle-class Wisconsin earners under his executive budget. The governor's office released details Sunday showing the plan would limit exceptions that benefit wealthy filers, outlaw state taxes on...
SFGate
Minnesota AG to help review 2018 death of county inmate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office will review the death of a man who collapsed after complaining of health problems at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018. Hardel Sherrell, 27, of Apple Valley, was transferred to the jail in August 2018 in...
SFGate
Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of Alonzo Bagley, a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police responding to a disturbance call, have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit was filed last week in Shreveport by his...
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 16, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Cherokee and Anderson. Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,. Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...
Blast of Arctic air to push down San Francisco Bay Area temperatures
After a bout of warm sunny weather Sunday, it's about to get chilly in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
Sparkling Glass House Tees Up Carmel's Best Ocean Views for $18.5M
We all know that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. But at one glass beauty in Carmel, CA, you can nearly toss a pebble into the ocean from its breathtaking locale. This eye-catching masterpiece was built in 2015 and features a stylish, modern design. "The house was custom-built by...
SFGate
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.
