Wisconsin Gov. Evers details tax plan to boost middle class

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers released more specifics on how he plans to direct tax benefits toward low-income and middle-class Wisconsin earners under his executive budget. The governor's office released details Sunday showing the plan would limit exceptions that benefit wealthy filers, outlaw state taxes on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota AG to help review 2018 death of county inmate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office will review the death of a man who collapsed after complaining of health problems at the Beltrami County Jail in 2018. Hardel Sherrell, 27, of Apple Valley, was transferred to the jail in August 2018 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of Alonzo Bagley, a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police responding to a disturbance call, have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit was filed last week in Shreveport by his...
SHREVEPORT, LA
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 16, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Cherokee and Anderson. Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,. Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO. 4 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Tahoe, Donner, Fallen Leaf, Prosser, and Boca.

