whdh.com
Medford police seek suspects behind alleged grocery store thefts, including robbery of elderly woman
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are looking to identify three suspects they believe worked together to steal an elderly woman’s wallet while at a grocery store. In a social media post, the Medford Police Department said the incident happened at the Wegmans last month on Jan. 27 around 3:15 p.m., and was one of two alleged thefts that day.
whdh.com
Stoughton police investigating reports of gunshots
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of gunshots Sunday have prompted a police investigation in Stoughton that was ongoing as of Monday afternoon, according to the Stoughton Police Department. Police said they received “several calls for gunshots” in the rear of the Price Rite store at 666 Washington St. at approximately...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl to be arraigned in connection with Jamaica Plain double stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl ordered held without bail in connection with Jamaica Plain double stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Wilmary Mejia is facing charges including one count each of murder and...
whdh.com
Death of woman found in recycling bin in Medford ruled accidental
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a woman whose body was found inside a recycling bin in Medford last year has been ruled accidental. The medical examiner said Barbara Novaes suffocated to death. Police said Novaes disappeared in March of last year. She was reported missing by her family....
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
whdh.com
Suffolk County DA: No charges in officer-involved shooting outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that no officers will face criminal charges for shooting a man outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital in February 2020. According to a report, Juston Root pointed a replica firearm at police and two officers opened fire on...
WCVB
16-year-old girl stabbed woman to death in Boston after fight over explicit photos, officials say
BOSTON — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a woman to death and injuring a teenager in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Saturday in a fight over explicit photos, officials allege. Wilmary Mejia, of Roxbury, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault and battery with a...
whdh.com
Arlington, Weston police investigate mailbox break-ins
Police in Arlington and Weston were pursuing suspects connected to a string of recent mailbox break-ins as of Monday afternoon, according to officials. Police said a mail dropbox in Weston was broken into overnight. Officers immediately located a suspicious vehicle, according to police, but the driver took off. Police said...
Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant
WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. "This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram. According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. Police said the man is wanted for questioning.
NECN
Bizarre Incident Closes I-93 in NH on Sunday Night. Police Still Searching for Answers
A bizarre incident where a vehicle crashed into and knocked down a light pole, causing 10 other cars to get flat tires, shut down a portion of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Sunday night. State police said they received a call around 7:11 p.m. saying multiple disabled vehicles were...
Woman Dies After Stabbed Multiple Times At Boston Home; Suspect In Custody
One woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another woman to death and injuring another, authorities said. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Avenue in Jamaica Plain just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Boston Police report. Before arriving, office…
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen. Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston. Police described Mason as...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left woman dead, teen injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Continue to Investigate Shots Fired in Incident Overnight in Roxbury
Overnight, on February 11, 2023, at approximately 21:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received an 8-round ShotSpotter activation for the area of Dacia Street and officers quickly responded to the scene. Thanks to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC) cameras, officers were able to track down the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting. Both vehicles have now been located and processed by investigators.
whdh.com
Driver charged in connection with fatal Quincy crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been charged 11 months after a fatal car crash in Quincy last March. Nikita Clark was in court on Monday in connection with the crash. Clark, investigators say, was distracted plugging in her phone when she hit Donald Bowes, 58, while he was crossing Newport Ave. in Quincy on March 11, 2022.
whdh.com
Man sought in stabbing outside Manchester, NH bar that left victim with life-threatening injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing outside a local bar that left a victim with life-threatening injuries. Officers responding to a reported fight behind the 603 Bar and Grille on Elm Street around 1 a.m....
whdh.com
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incidents at multiple Massachusetts schools
Investigations were ongoing as of Monday afternoon after a series of “swatting” incidents at several schools around Massachusetts, according to police. Police received threatening calls, with officers responding to Amesbury High School around 12 p.m. Investigators, though, soon learned the calls were hoaxes. Heavily armed officers were seen...
UPDATE: Woman Killed In Late-Night Wreck On Mass Turnpike In Chicopee: Police
UPDATE — Coreena Torres, 42, of Palmer, was identified as the driver of the 2016 Nissan Rogue that crashed Sunday night. Her 35-year-old passenger was seriously injured in the wreck and is being treated at Baystate Medical Center, state troopers said. His name was not released._________On…
Boston Cold Case From 70's Reopened, Police Ask For Public's Help
An almost 50-year-old murder case is being reviewed by modern-day detectives who hope someone will step up with information that could finally identify the circumstances of the homicide, officials say. A body found on August 23, 1975 in the Madison Park area was determined to be 61-year-old Ru…
Comments / 5