Auburn, MA

whdh.com

Stoughton police investigating reports of gunshots

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Reports of gunshots Sunday have prompted a police investigation in Stoughton that was ongoing as of Monday afternoon, according to the Stoughton Police Department. Police said they received “several calls for gunshots” in the rear of the Price Rite store at 666 Washington St. at approximately...
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Death of woman found in recycling bin in Medford ruled accidental

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a woman whose body was found inside a recycling bin in Medford last year has been ruled accidental. The medical examiner said Barbara Novaes suffocated to death. Police said Novaes disappeared in March of last year. She was reported missing by her family....
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA
whdh.com

Arlington, Weston police investigate mailbox break-ins

Police in Arlington and Weston were pursuing suspects connected to a string of recent mailbox break-ins as of Monday afternoon, according to officials. Police said a mail dropbox in Weston was broken into overnight. Officers immediately located a suspicious vehicle, according to police, but the driver took off. Police said...
WESTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant

WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. "This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram. According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. Police said the man is wanted for questioning. 
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen. Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston. Police described Mason as...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Continue to Investigate Shots Fired in Incident Overnight in Roxbury

Overnight, on February 11, 2023, at approximately 21:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received an 8-round ShotSpotter activation for the area of Dacia Street and officers quickly responded to the scene. Thanks to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC) cameras, officers were able to track down the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting. Both vehicles have now been located and processed by investigators.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver charged in connection with fatal Quincy crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been charged 11 months after a fatal car crash in Quincy last March. Nikita Clark was in court on Monday in connection with the crash. Clark, investigators say, was distracted plugging in her phone when she hit Donald Bowes, 58, while he was crossing Newport Ave. in Quincy on March 11, 2022.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incidents at multiple Massachusetts schools

Investigations were ongoing as of Monday afternoon after a series of “swatting” incidents at several schools around Massachusetts, according to police. Police received threatening calls, with officers responding to Amesbury High School around 12 p.m. Investigators, though, soon learned the calls were hoaxes. Heavily armed officers were seen...
AMESBURY, MA

