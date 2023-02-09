Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man found shot in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, on Sunday later died, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Dispatchers told the news outlets that first responders were sent to the 100 block of Bryn Mawr Court at around 2:49 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been...
Arrest warrant issued for contractor who skipped hearing on charges he ripped off New Kensington man
An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who was charged by New Kensington police more than a year after he was accused of taking thousands of dollars to remodel a resident’s bathroom but never finishing the work. In September, a 73-year-old man reported to police that, in...
wccsradio.com
CLARKSBURG MAN DIES IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
UPDATE: Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. confirmed that Eisaman suffered a medical emergency before the crash and that Eisaman was not wearing a seatbelt. One person died in a crash that happened yesterday afternoon in Center Township. State police say a car driven by 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of Clarksburg...
pennrecord.com
Mount Lebanon couple whose basement was flooded by raw sewage file new complaint
PITTSBURGH – After a state court judge dismissed their negligence per se claim, a Mount Lebanon couple have filed an amended complaint alleging the bottom level of their home was ruined, when raw sewage accumulated there due to a line back-up allegedly caused by the defendants. Pasquale Merante and...
3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial
Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
Wheeling man sentenced in Marshall County for abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mitchell Arbogast was back in Marshall County court Monday morning awaiting sentencing. Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault. In February 2022, the prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in […]
Suspicious packages sent to Washington County Courthouse, other surrounding buildings
Multiple suspicious packages were sent to the Washington County Courthouse and surrounding buildings on Thursday, prompting several buildings to go on lockdown.
Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report
An Allegheny County man was arrested after driving to a police station to confront police while intoxicated, police claim. According to WPXI, Brian Studt, 26, went to the Bethel Park police station around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He then yelled at officers about being stopped the day before due to a burnt out headlight, which he claimed was not burnt out and that the stop was illegal.
Visitation continues for fallen Officer Sluganski
Visitation for fallen McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski will continue this Monday. The final day of visitation begins at 2 pm at John Slater Funeral Home in Brentwood.
State troopers arrest man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Washington County
A man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old girl was arrested in Washington County.
WTRF
Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
Braddock man found in Allegheny River drowned, medical examiner finds
The cause and manner of death for a man found in the Allegheny River in August has been determined.
1 hospitalized after incident in Marshall-Shadeland
At least one person was taken to a hospital after an incident in Marshall-Shadeland.
Missing 12-year-old girl from Washington County found safe, police say
State police say the missing 12-year-old was found and is safe.
Ohio train derailment prompts W.Va water utility to take precautions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver
One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver on Friday night.
Charges filed against driver who crashed into side of Eat 'n Park in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) -- A 56-year-old man from Butler County is facing charges related to a crash at the Eat'n Park near the Clearview Mall last month.State Police say 56-year-old David Smith was under the influence of controlled substances when he crashed his vehicle into the side of the restaurant on the morning of January 16. Troopers say Smith was also found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license and is facing traffic charges including careless driving and reckless driving. There was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
wtae.com
State police: Missing 12-year-old found safe
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Washington said a missing 12-year-old has been found safe. No other details were released.
Woman charged after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Cranberry Township
A local woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend multiple times in Cranberry Township over the weekend.
Polish Hill building catches fire; Investigation continues
A building in the city’s Polish Hill neighborhood caught fire Sunday night.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0