Washington County, PA

PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man found shot in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, on Sunday later died, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Dispatchers told the news outlets that first responders were sent to the 100 block of Bryn Mawr Court at around 2:49 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

CLARKSBURG MAN DIES IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH

UPDATE: Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. confirmed that Eisaman suffered a medical emergency before the crash and that Eisaman was not wearing a seatbelt. One person died in a crash that happened yesterday afternoon in Center Township. State police say a car driven by 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of Clarksburg...
CLARKSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

3 people accused of entering abandoned house in Parks Township ordered to stand trial

Three people accused of entering an abandoned building in Parks Township earlier this week have been ordered to stand trial by a district judge. State police filed a felony criminal trespassing charge against Bethany Elexis Imm, 28, of the 200 block of Sandalwood Drive in Allegheny Township; Nathan Dean Beer, 24, of the 100 block of Shearer Road in Gilpin; and Emily Janelle Culp, 29, of the 400 block of Seventh Street in Ford City.
FORD CITY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man sentenced in Marshall County for abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mitchell Arbogast was back in Marshall County court Monday morning awaiting sentencing. Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault. In February 2022, the prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Pa. man drove drunk to police station because he ‘wanted to fight them’: report

An Allegheny County man was arrested after driving to a police station to confront police while intoxicated, police claim. According to WPXI, Brian Studt, 26, went to the Bethel Park police station around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. He then yelled at officers about being stopped the day before due to a burnt out headlight, which he claimed was not burnt out and that the stop was illegal.
BETHEL PARK, PA
WTRF

Jefferson County Humane Officers rescue emaciated, dying dog

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter are asking for donations for Boots, a female dog they rescued from a life and death situation. Jefferson County Humane Agents responded to a wellness check one month ago and came upon a terrible...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges filed against driver who crashed into side of Eat 'n Park in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) -- A 56-year-old man from Butler County is facing charges related to a crash at the Eat'n Park near the Clearview Mall last month.State Police say 56-year-old David Smith was under the influence of controlled substances when he crashed his vehicle into the side of the restaurant on the morning of January 16. Troopers say Smith was also found to be driving with a suspended or revoked license and is facing traffic charges including careless driving and reckless driving. There was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
