Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after bike theft, assault

By KYLA PEARCE,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBYBL_0ki9ftVN00
FILE PHOTO iSTOCK/MATT GUSH

Boulder Police sentenced a 24-year-old man who stole a bike and assaulted the bike's owner to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday.

Boulder police officers arrested Sean Hyche in April 2022 after he stole a bike and, when the bike's owner confronted him, punched her in the face and broke her nose, according to a Boulder District Attorney's Office news release.

Boulder police officers located Hyche at a camp that was strewn with bike parts and other suspected stolen property, the district attorney's office said.

Hyche was charged with second-degree assault and robbery.

On Wednesday, Hyche pleaded guilty to the assault count and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, the district attorney's office said.

"The victim suffered a terrible and traumatic attack by this defendant," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "The sentence of 16 years in state prison is certainly appropriate, given what this defendant did. His conduct was outrageous and unacceptable. This office will respond strongly to threats to community safety and the violent victimization of our community members."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boulder, CO
LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather advisory in effect for Denver, DIA delays, traffic updates and Colorado snow totals
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Snow expected to continue Wednesday, 3-5 inches possible across metro area
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular
Man who shot, killed 12-year-old alleged car thief will not face charges, Denver DA says
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police investigating homicide in Thornton field
Thornton, CO13 hours ago
Former Loveland police officer denied release to community corrections
Loveland, CO2 days ago
Jefferson County Sheriff's K-9 handler pays tribute to Graffit, the dog with big feet
Golden, CO1 day ago
Judge says Denver may be held liable for failing to train officer who punched man in wheelchair
Denver, CO2 days ago
A big "whew" for Marshall Fire victim who credits The Denver Gazette for relief
Denver, CO7 hours ago
RTD Chief of Police angling for more sworn officers to improve system safety
Denver, CO1 day ago
Aurora's attempt to 'double dip' in state, local cigarette tax money, blocked by appeals court
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Cherry Creek School District mails paychecks to non-employee, then reports her collections
Denver, CO1 day ago
Discount retailer Tuesday Morning closing all Colorado stores
Denver, CO1 day ago
Retiring city manager cites affordable housing, homelessness as Aurora's most pressing issues
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Two Denver area companies announce 100+ layoffs
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Denver City Councilman forced to crawl onto debate stage due to lack of wheelchair access
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver councilman Chris Hinds forced to endure "public humiliation" at debate
Denver, CO2 days ago
Sole Republican mayoral candidate wants to 'Fight for Denver's Future.'
Denver, CO2 days ago
Snow day causes delays, snarls metro Denver traffic — but officials, residents appear prepared
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough: 'This isn't a stepping stone for me'
Denver, CO1 day ago
At Denver area eatery, a potato tradition meets an unlikely twist | Craving Colorado
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Arvada Center, Botanic Gardens explore cultural exchange with Senegal | Arts news
Denver, CO1 day ago
Wolf Creek Pass received how much snow? Snow totals across Colorado and metro Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Second mayoral debate focuses on rent control and insensitive advertising
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Rockies starter Germán Márquez starts spring training with a tweaked hamstring
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Is there room for an Artificial Intelligence-fueled candidate in Denver's crowded mayoral race?
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Agilent Technologies begins work on Frederick manufacturing facility
Frederick, CO2 days ago
Brent Suter, in love with new grip, finding his footing with the Rockies
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy