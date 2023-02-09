Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer
The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom.
Chester County man will serve up to 6 years in prison following 12th DUI conviction
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge last week sentenced a Chester County man to a prison term of 2 ¾ to six years following his 12th conviction for driving under the influence (DUI), the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Anthony Caraballo, 57, of Toughkenamon, was...
Pa. bystander injured during Wawa shooting Monday morning: report
Pa. police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa that left a bystander injured on Monday morning, according to reports. The shooting took place on the 1500 block of East High Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County around 8 a.m. , 6ABC reported. A man, 56, from Lower Pottsgrove Twp. was...
Innocent bystander wounded after shooting at Wawa in Pottstown, Pa.
Police say the victim had to be airlifted to the hospital after shrapnel struck him in the face and right eye.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Arrest Fighting Union Township Couple
UNION TOWNSHIP PA – Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023) apparently was less than super for an eastern Berks County couple, a Pennsylvania State Police report indicated. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said they responded Sunday at 2:31 p.m. to a Queen Street, Union Township, residence regarding a report of a “physical altercation.” They arrived to find a 71-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Douglassville, were involved in a fight.
Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead
The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
Man killed in Newtown Square, Delaware County crash
A man was killed in a crash in Newtown Square, Delaware County.
Philadelphia police investigate after gunshot involving SEPTA bus in Germantown
A shot was heard by those on the bus. There were 25 passengers on board at the time.
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 men injured in double stabbing in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police say two men in Reading were stabbed over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at South 15th and Cotton streets. Both men were treated at the hospital, but police haven't released information on the victims' condition or what led to the stabbings. It's not clear if...
fox29.com
DUI driver crashes into police car injuring 2 officers in Wilmington, officials say
NEWARK, Del. - A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after police say she caused a crash that sent two officers to the hospital. Both officers were in a parked police vehicle when it was struck by a speeding car on the 600 block of Bancroft Parkway last weekend.
WGAL
Grandfather of 12-year-old killed in Columbia shares her story
A Lancaster County community is still mourning, after police say a 12-year-old girl was assaulted and killed, at the hands of her mother's ex-boyfriend. People gathered at Locust Street Park on Saturday to honor the victim, who police say died last week, in a home on Avenue H. Police say...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
Woman thanks young neighbors for saving her life during Chester fire after Super Bowl
Action News was there as Charmaine Burrell thanked her young neighbors for alerting her to get out of the house. "Thank you, guys. I swear if it wasn't for y'all. Thank ya'll so much. Me and my family were in there asleep."
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
