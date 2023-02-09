ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

PennLive.com

Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer

The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
COLUMBIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting outside Pottstown Wawa, 1 person airlifted to Jefferson Hospital

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- At least one person has been shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa. The shooting happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.  The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. The Wawa parking lot has been shut down and is being investigated as a crime scene. We'll update this page as more information comes into our newsroom. 
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest Fighting Union Township Couple

UNION TOWNSHIP PA – Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023) apparently was less than super for an eastern Berks County couple, a Pennsylvania State Police report indicated. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said they responded Sunday at 2:31 p.m. to a Queen Street, Union Township, residence regarding a report of a “physical altercation.” They arrived to find a 71-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, both of Douglassville, were involved in a fight.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

Overnight hit-and-runs leave 2 dead

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Princeton Avenue near Jackson Street when a black GMC truck struck and killed a 19-year-old. Not two hours later, a 2019 Kia struck a 32-year-old man in the crosswalk near 64th Street and Buist Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 men injured in double stabbing in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police say two men in Reading were stabbed over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at South 15th and Cotton streets. Both men were treated at the hospital, but police haven't released information on the victims' condition or what led to the stabbings. It's not clear if...
READING, PA
WGAL

Grandfather of 12-year-old killed in Columbia shares her story

A Lancaster County community is still mourning, after police say a 12-year-old girl was assaulted and killed, at the hands of her mother's ex-boyfriend. People gathered at Locust Street Park on Saturday to honor the victim, who police say died last week, in a home on Avenue H. Police say...
COLUMBIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
ROYERSFORD, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
