Watch Justin Timberlake Interrupt Jessica Biel’s Workout With Hilarious Dance Moves

A couple that works out together, stays together. That is, if Justin Timberlake allows wife Jessica Biel to stay fit. The Candy actress shared a recent video to Instagram of herself exercising with her personal trainer, in which she received an unexpected and funny interruption from the former *NSYNC member while completing a set of weighted lunges.

As Biel gets close to completing the exercise, she cracks up and demands, “Justin, stop.” The camera then focuses on the pop star, who attempts to sway her focus by wiggling and shimmying his legs and hips in tune with a jazzy track that plays in the background.

Timberlake cheekily responds, “What? What? It’s not distracting?” The distraction was all in good fun. Biel captioned the video, “In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won’t stop distracting me!!”

Biel’s trainer, Ben Bruno, reposted the video to his Instagram page and confirmed that Timberlake was indeed trying to trip up the actress. “@jessicabiel is such a bada–. This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is, let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing,” he captioned the video.

Though Biel and Timberlake have been hard at work in the gym, the couple still has time for play. to celebrate the singer turning 42 , she shared photos of them spending time together on a boat. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you,” she captioned the post.

See Biel’s funny workout video below.