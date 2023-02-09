Chamber to host Ladies Night Out

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first event of 2023 with Ladies Day Out at Lasata Wines.

The event will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and will include snacks, wine, bingo and a purse auction.

Snack boxes will be available through Kolb’s Culinary Creation again this year.

There are three varieties of snack boxes. There is chocolate dipped strawberry box that contains seven berries and a cream cheese dip.

A desert box will serve between two and four people and contains six chocolate dipped strawberries, assorted dip cookies, pretzel rods, marshmellows, spoons, cupid mix and three dips.

They also have a charcuterie board that serves two to four people that will feature three meats, two cheeses, three spreads, fruit, veggies and an assortment of bread and crackers.

Pre-orders for the snack boxes can be done by contacting the Chamber.

The silent purse auction is looking for donations from businesses and are also accepting backpacks and other bags in the auction.

The purses can be any size and can include items inside the purses such as gift cards or monetary donations for the Chamber committee to make a purchase on behalf of the business.

Purses will not be opened during the auction, so no one will know what is inside of them until they are bought.

Donated bags can be left at the Chamber office or can be scheduled to be picked up. All bags should be dropped off by Feb. 17.

Any monetary donations or smaller items for the auction should be dropped off by Wednesday.

For more information about Ladies Night Out or the donation items, call the Chamber at 618-943-3516.