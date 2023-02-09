ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Boater finds human remains on Walker's Marina; medical examiner rules remains not human

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

The Collier County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation after a witness found what he believed were human remains near a marina in the mangroves.

According to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office, shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Walker's Coon Key Marina, 604 Palm Ave., in Goodland.

They made contact with a witness, later identified as William Epp, 48, who said that while working on a boat Friday, he saw "a couple of smaller bones" in the mangrove area by the boat docks.

When Epp looked at them for a second time, he noticed one of them was larger and appeared to be human, according to the report. Deputies removed the remains.

Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, told the Daily News the Medical Examiner's office later determined the remains aren't human.

The Daily News couldn't reach Epp for comment before publication.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Boater finds human remains on Walker's Marina; medical examiner rules remains not human

Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

