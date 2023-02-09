ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affidavit: Torch lighter was found on same deck as defendant in house fire triple homicide

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

A butane torch lighter was found Jan. 20 on the rear deck of a burning house at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. , where firefighters also found the man charged with three counts of first-degree murder linked to that blaze, the charging affidavit in the case says.

Torch lighters create a thin, needle-like flame, which is hotter and more intense than those from common lighters.

The fatal fire was determined to have been intentionally set at two places, in the center of the living room in the southwest quadrant of the house and in the basement near the house's south wall, the affidavit said.

The two points of origin were "separate and distinct," meaning one didn't cause the other, it said.

"Due to the heat and intensity of the fire burning in the basement, the floor support members were severely compromised, causing the floor in the living room to sag significantly," the affidavit said. "Which caused dangerous conditions for the fire suppression crews operating in the structure."

Kyle James Tyler, 32, faces charges that include three counts of first-degree murder linked to the fire, which killed his girlfriend and their two children.

They were Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.

About half the affidavit was redacted

The Topeka Capital-Journal and two other media outlets received the 13-page charging affidavit in the case by email Thursday afternoon from the Shawnee County District Court Clerk's office, to which it had submitted a request for that document.

Shawnee County District Court Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Turner issued a ruling Wednesday allowing for the affidavit to be made public in response to requests for it submitted by The Capital-Journal, WIBW-TV and KSNT-TV.

Turner issued that ruling after receiving one request from Tyler or his attorney that the affidavit be sealed, and another suggesting redactions from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office.

Roughly half the document made public Thursday had been redacted.

Neighbor tried to alert burning building's occupants

Topeka firefighters were called about 4:54 a.m. Jan. 20 to the scene of the fire, which Kagay said took place at the house where Fitzpatrick and the Tylers lived.

The blaze also damaged a nearby house at 920 S.W. Warren Ave., said the charging affidavit, written by Topeka Fire Department investigator Collyn Hoffman.

Fitzpatrick and her younger daughter were found deceased on the house's second floor while her older daughter was pronounced deceased after being taken from her first-floor bedroom to a Topeka hospital, the affidavit said.

Preliminary results indicated that all three victims likely died as a result of smoke inhalation, Kagay said.

The affidavit said security camera video from a neighboring house showed a neighbor noticed the fire and tried to alert the burning building's occupants.

Firefighters found Kyle Tyler fully clothed on the house's rear deck,, the affidavit said.

Tyler was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of aggravated arson, Kagay said.

Tyler is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. May 25 in Shawnee County District Court, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Affidavit: Torch lighter was found on same deck as defendant in house fire triple homicide

