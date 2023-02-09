ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Liquor Store restaurant has new owners. Here's who and what's planned.

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmJpl_0ki9fWOm00

The Liquor Store restaurant has new owners.

Lisa and Luis Toro, who founded the Broad Avenue all-day breakfast spot in 2018 just a few doors down from their coffee and retail concept City & State , have sold The Liquor Store to SOB Hospitality Group’s Brittany and Ed Cabigao .

"The Liquor Store really reminds me of the first SOB we did," Ed Cabigao said. "Plus, we really love the brand. It's a super unique concept. That's what we gravitated toward."

The Liquor Store playfully pairs a dependable breakfast diner — complete with in-house baking, distinct sauces and a retro environment — with an artistic cocktail bar.

Table for two: These 10 Memphis restaurants are perfect for a romantic night out

New Memphis restaurants: From tacos to creative vegan fare, 5 new spots to try

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQkWQ_0ki9fWOm00

“We developed a concept to build community, bring attention to Broad Avenue, and push the creativity of Memphis’ food and beverage scene,” Luis Toro said. “Five years later, I think we can confidently say we’ve succeeded in all of those areas and more.”

The Cabigaos have no plans to change the distinct brand of The Liquor Store — only to build on it.

“Memphis is no doubt a tight community, and the food and beverage club is even closer,” Ed Cabigao said. “Luis and I have been fortunate to know each other for years, and I’ve been impressed with his and Lisa’s continued cultivation of The Liquor Store. We’re excited to continue building on its brand, atmosphere, and awesome food, too.”

The Cabigaos approached the Toros in 2022 about The Liquor Store.

As the restaurant and bar’s popularity continued to climb, even during COVID-19, the Toros’ first concept City & State experienced record demand with double-digit revenue growth on both the coffee and retail sides of the business. The Toros said the timing felt right to turn attention toward City & State and place The Liquor Store in the hands of fellow trusted local restaurateurs.

“Luis and I are excited to be handing this off to another diverse husband-and-wife team, continuing the female and minority-owned foundation from where The Liquor Store started,” Lisa Toro said.

The Cabigaos currently have two SOB locations (Downtown and in East Memphis), with a third in the works in Collierville.

Memphis in May: Who's playing Beale Street Music Festival 2023? Theories and clues point to big names

The Super Bowl of Dips: Here are 5 Memphis-made dips to enjoy during the big game

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: The Liquor Store restaurant has new owners. Here's who and what's planned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Multiple businesses set on fire by suspect, says MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is searching for a suspect accused of a series of fires ruled as arsons. According to MFD, the fires were intentional with gas and an open flame device. The fires caused damage to the interior parts of three Washington Credit and Tax Solution...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Mayor points finger at Memphis In May with no contract in place just months before festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re scrolling on any social media platform, you may see posts advertising the return of the Memphis In May festival to Tom Lee Park in 2023. But as of February 13, just months before the festival is set to kick off, there is still no contract in place between the Memphis In May festival and the Memphis River Parks Partnership.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Vehicle crashes into fire truck Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are working on a two-vehicle crash involving a Memphis Fire Department fire truck. The crash happened Monday morning on Danny Thomas and Union. According to reports, MFD has not taken anyone from the scene. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 injured after shooting on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 55 near the Shelby Drive exit. According to MPD, officers responded to the shooting at 1:05 a.m. on Monday morning. Preliminary information indicates two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis businesses burned by arson, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New video shows a man pouring accelerant inside a Memphis tax service before it goes up in flames, one of several recent arson fires set at businesses, the Memphis Fire Department says. MFD said Monday it’s looking for an arsonist suspected in three commercial fires this month at Washington Credit and Tax […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life on Sunday following a shooting in North Memphis. Police responded to the 2700 block of Hunter Ave on Sunday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD is actively investigating. They said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy