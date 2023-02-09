The Liquor Store restaurant has new owners. Here's who and what's planned.

The Liquor Store restaurant has new owners.

Lisa and Luis Toro, who founded the Broad Avenue all-day breakfast spot in 2018 just a few doors down from their coffee and retail concept City & State , have sold The Liquor Store to SOB Hospitality Group’s Brittany and Ed Cabigao .

"The Liquor Store really reminds me of the first SOB we did," Ed Cabigao said. "Plus, we really love the brand. It's a super unique concept. That's what we gravitated toward."

The Liquor Store playfully pairs a dependable breakfast diner — complete with in-house baking, distinct sauces and a retro environment — with an artistic cocktail bar.

“We developed a concept to build community, bring attention to Broad Avenue, and push the creativity of Memphis’ food and beverage scene,” Luis Toro said. “Five years later, I think we can confidently say we’ve succeeded in all of those areas and more.”

The Cabigaos have no plans to change the distinct brand of The Liquor Store — only to build on it.

“Memphis is no doubt a tight community, and the food and beverage club is even closer,” Ed Cabigao said. “Luis and I have been fortunate to know each other for years, and I’ve been impressed with his and Lisa’s continued cultivation of The Liquor Store. We’re excited to continue building on its brand, atmosphere, and awesome food, too.”

The Cabigaos approached the Toros in 2022 about The Liquor Store.

As the restaurant and bar’s popularity continued to climb, even during COVID-19, the Toros’ first concept City & State experienced record demand with double-digit revenue growth on both the coffee and retail sides of the business. The Toros said the timing felt right to turn attention toward City & State and place The Liquor Store in the hands of fellow trusted local restaurateurs.

“Luis and I are excited to be handing this off to another diverse husband-and-wife team, continuing the female and minority-owned foundation from where The Liquor Store started,” Lisa Toro said.

The Cabigaos currently have two SOB locations (Downtown and in East Memphis), with a third in the works in Collierville.

