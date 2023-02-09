Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen community restaurant coming to NJCU campus in Jersey City

A Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen is coming to Jersey City.

A fourth location of the rocker's nonprofit community restaurants will set up shop on the second floor of the Gilligan Student Union Building on the campus of New Jersey City University starting Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The hours in Jersey City will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Other Soul Kitchens are located in Red Bank, Toms River, and inside the inside the Paul Robeson Campus Center on the campus of the Rutgers University-Newark.

Paying guests in Jersey City will be asked to make a minimum donation of $12 for a three-course meal and it's open to members of the general public in addition to students and faculty if they are donating. Diners can pay with cash, credit card or the Gothic Knights Flex Plan. If you’re unable to pay and you're a student, you can speak with the staff about volunteer opportunities at the restaurant or elsewhere on campus.

Paying diners are encouraged to “pay-it-forward” by donating $12 or more, volunteering in lieu of a meal, or donating Gothic Card Flex Plan swipes.

The first JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011 in Red Bank. The restaurants are part of the Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which was created in 2006.

“I was staring out of the window of the Ritz-Carlton,” said Bon Jovi previously to the Asbury Park Press. “I came in from a show, (and while) looking out ... the window I saw a man sleeping on a grate. It hit me. It didn’t matter if he was white or Black, young or old, Republican or Democrat. There was something we could work with, and I knew we didn’t need a scientist to find that cure.”

The Soul Foundation has provided grant funding for almost 1,000 units of “affordable and supportive” housing in 11 states. Soul Kitchens have combined to serve more than 155,000 meals, with 54 percent of their customers unable to pay. Jon Bon Jovi often helps out at the Red Bank restaurant by washing dishes in the kitchen.

There will be a “soft opening” in Jersey City on Tuesday, according to Soul Foundation spokesperson. A “grand opening” may happen at a later date.

The menu will change weekly. Visit www.instagram.com/jbjsknjcu for more information.

