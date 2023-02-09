Larimer County deputies still searching for suspect in multiple vehicle thefts Wednesday

Larimer County deputies are still searching for a man they say stole two vehicles and eluded law enforcement Wednesday afternoon — and who may be linked to a third vehicle theft in Loveland on Wednesday night.

The incident started about 2 p.m. when deputies received a report that a man stole a vehicle from the caller's garage on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County east of Fort Collins. Deputies located the red Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen traveling on East Mulberry Street, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies say the suspect did not stop, and deputies pursued the man onto northbound Interstate 25, according to the news release. Deputies say the man exited I-25 onto Mountain Vista Drive traveling south, then began driving on the railroad tracks. The man reportedly drove out of deputies' view in the area of Vine Drive and Timberline Road, and the vehicle was found abandoned in that area, according to the news release.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office says they received a report that a white GMC pickup truck had been stolen nearby. Deputies found that vehicle abandoned not far from the area, on Conquest Street.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen leaving the area of Conquest Street on a stolen REI-brand purple beach cruiser bicycle.

Later Wednesday — shortly after 7 p.m. — deputies responded to another vehicle theft in the area of Garfield Avenue and 50th Street in north Loveland. The theft and search for the suspect prompted law enforcement to send a shelter-in-place alert to people from 57th Street south to 42nd Street and west to Garfield Avenue and east to Monroe Avenue, including residences on Knobcone Place and Engleman Place.

Deputies were not able to locate the suspect — described as a man wearing a black or green winter jacket and blue jeans fleeing on foot — and the shelter in place was lifted about 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office believes the theft in Loveland could be connected to the two vehicle thefts in Fort Collins earlier Wednesday, spokesperson Kate Kimble said Thursday.

The sheriff's office was still searching for the suspect as of noon Thursday. No injuries have been reported in connection with any of these vehicle thefts.

“Vehicle theft is a crime we investigate daily, and it’s impacting people throughout Larimer County,”Sheriff John Feyen said in the news release. “However, I’m confident that with our community’s help, the advantages of technology, and solid investigative work, we will find the suspect so he can be held accountable for his reckless criminal behavior today.”

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have home security video that captured any part of this incident can contact Deputy Michael Hurley at 970-498-5361 or hurleymj@larimer.gov. People can share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Fort Collins police also investigated a three-vehicle crash about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Timberline Road and Crusader Street, which is near the area of the first two reported vehicle thefts but was unrelated to these reported thefts. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the area was closed for about 5½ hours while police investigated the crash.