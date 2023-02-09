ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County deputies still searching for suspect in multiple vehicle thefts Wednesday

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wr1co_0ki9fDsD00

Larimer County deputies are still searching for a man they say stole two vehicles and eluded law enforcement Wednesday afternoon — and who may be linked to a third vehicle theft in Loveland on Wednesday night.

The incident started about 2 p.m. when deputies received a report that a man stole a vehicle from the caller's garage on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County east of Fort Collins. Deputies located the red Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen traveling on East Mulberry Street, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies say the suspect did not stop, and deputies pursued the man onto northbound Interstate 25, according to the news release. Deputies say the man exited I-25 onto Mountain Vista Drive traveling south, then began driving on the railroad tracks. The man reportedly drove out of deputies' view in the area of Vine Drive and Timberline Road, and the vehicle was found abandoned in that area, according to the news release.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office says they received a report that a white GMC pickup truck had been stolen nearby. Deputies found that vehicle abandoned not far from the area, on Conquest Street.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen leaving the area of Conquest Street on a stolen REI-brand purple beach cruiser bicycle.

Later Wednesday — shortly after 7 p.m. — deputies responded to another vehicle theft in the area of Garfield Avenue and 50th Street in north Loveland. The theft and search for the suspect prompted law enforcement to send a shelter-in-place alert to people from 57th Street south to 42nd Street and west to Garfield Avenue and east to Monroe Avenue, including residences on Knobcone Place and Engleman Place.

Deputies were not able to locate the suspect — described as a man wearing a black or green winter jacket and blue jeans fleeing on foot — and the shelter in place was lifted about 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office believes the theft in Loveland could be connected to the two vehicle thefts in Fort Collins earlier Wednesday, spokesperson Kate Kimble said Thursday.

The sheriff's office was still searching for the suspect as of noon Thursday. No injuries have been reported in connection with any of these vehicle thefts.

“Vehicle theft is a crime we investigate daily, and it’s impacting people throughout Larimer County,”Sheriff John Feyen said in the news release. “However, I’m confident that with our community’s help, the advantages of technology, and solid investigative work, we will find the suspect so he can be held accountable for his reckless criminal behavior today.”

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have home security video that captured any part of this incident can contact Deputy Michael Hurley at 970-498-5361 or hurleymj@larimer.gov. People can share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Fort Collins police also investigated a three-vehicle crash about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Timberline Road and Crusader Street, which is near the area of the first two reported vehicle thefts but was unrelated to these reported thefts. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the area was closed for about 5½ hours while police investigated the crash.

Comments / 4

Related
1310kfka.com

Police identify man wanted in vehicle thefts in Larimer County

Investigators have identified a man wanted in connection with a series of vehicle thefts in Larimer County. Deputies said Patrick Gunter is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding stemming from two incidents in east Fort Collins and north Loveland. Gunter also has an active warrant for his arrest in a January vehicle case in which he faces similar charges. Police warn Gunter is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him, call 911.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect surrenders after killing K-9 dog near School of Mines in Golden

A male suspect surrendered to law enforcement officers near Colorado School of Mines in Golden after shooting and killing a Jeffco K-9 unit dog Monday. The suspect was originally asleep inside a vehicle on the university's campus before he fought and ran away from officers trying to speak to him. A shelter-in-place was in effect for several hours before it lifted just before 6 a.m. The campus remained closed to anyone who wasn't already there when the order was lifted. According to the School of Mines press release and Golden PD, at about 12:15 a.m., School of Mines Police and Golden Police...
GOLDEN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 11, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
FOX21News.com

Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for armed person on campus

The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. Colorado School of Mines under shelter-in-place for …. The Colorado School of Mines campus is under a shelter-in-place order as police search for an armed suspect. FOX21 Super Bowl commercial. How to...
GOLDEN, CO
KJCT8

Seven suspects wanted for Colorado Mills mall shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven suspects are currently at large in connection to a shooting that took place at Colorado Mills Mall. On Jan. 28, reports were made of gunshots outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Lakewood Police Department believe there are two groups involved. Both groups were caught on...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YAHOO!

Larimer County Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in vehicle thefts earlier this week

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they have identified as a suspect in a series of vehicle thefts earlier this week in Fort Collins and Loveland. On Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Rachel Court in unincorporated Larimer County east of Fort Collins, according to a previous news release. Deputies located the red Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen and pursued the driver, who eventually abandoned the vehicle. Then, a white GMC pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area, and deputies found it abandoned. After that, the sheriff's office said, the suspect was last seen riding an REI-brand purple beach cruiser bicycle in the area where the GMC was abandoned.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot

A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy