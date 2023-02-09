Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Family of teen killed in Garland convenience store shooting still hoping his killer is caught
GARLAND, Texas - The families of three murdered teenagers are still left with no answers about where the accused shooter is, even after his own father was convicted for his role in the capital murders at a convenience store in Garland back in 2021. Police believe Abel Acosta, who was...
Third Dallas carjacking suspect has now been arrested
A third man has been captured and charged in an attempted carjacking in North Dallas. The other two suspects were charged in late December.
Police have video showing suspect and victim in northwest Dallas shooting
Dallas police now have some security video showing their suspect in a shooting last week. Detectives are hoping images from this new video will bring in some tips.
Unidentified body found in southeast Dallas vacant lot
Police are trying to identify a body found in southeast Dallas over the weekend. Detectives are waiting for an identification from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
Police: Man convicted of murder after 3 teenagers were shot to death by his then-14-year-old son
A man in Garland, Texas, has been convicted in connection with a deadly shooting of three teenagers allegedly by his then-14-year-old son.
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
Teen girl last seen leaving home in Little Elm, police say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm have issued a critical missing alert to help find a 16-year-old girl that went missing late Sunday afternoon. The department posted a picture of Katelynn Scott on social media. They say the teen was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving on foot from her parents' house on Abby Creek Drive in the South Paloma Creek area.
texasmetronews.com
Father guilty of capital murder in Garland triple slaying he drove his son to and from
A Dallas County jury found Richard Acosta Jr. guilty of capital murder Friday after he drove his son to and from a Garland convenience store where police say the 14-year-old shot four teenagers, killing three of them. Acosta will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. One of them turned violent. Police released surveillance pictures of the men they want to find. Police believe they were breaking into vehicles to steal guns. In one case, police...
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth burglars caught on camera crawling through glass door, stealing cash from golf course
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking the public for help identifying two burglars who were caught on camera breaking through a glass door at The Golf Club at Champions Circle in north Fort Worth. FWPD says the burglary happened on Thursday, Feb. 9 just after 5 a.m. More than...
wbap.com
Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens
(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Burglars burst into Fort Worth golf club
Fort Worth police released surveillance video of the suspects breaking the door to the Golf Club at Champions Circle in north Fort Worth. They are asking the public to help identify the suspects.
Little Elm police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
They say Katelynn Scott walked from her parents’ home on Abby Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek at 5:30 Sunday evening and has not been seen since.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster
OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
fox4news.com
Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas
DALLAS - Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas. It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
