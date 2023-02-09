OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO