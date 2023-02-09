ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

WFAA

Teen girl last seen leaving home in Little Elm, police say

LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm have issued a critical missing alert to help find a 16-year-old girl that went missing late Sunday afternoon. The department posted a picture of Katelynn Scott on social media. They say the teen was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving on foot from her parents' house on Abby Creek Drive in the South Paloma Creek area.
LITTLE ELM, TX
wbap.com

Richard Acosta, Jr. Found Guilty in Murder of Three Garland Teens

(WBAP/KLIF) — Jurors have found a Garland man guilty of capital murder in connection with the murder of three teenagers over a year ago. 34-year old Richard Acosta, Jr. testified this week that he had no idea that his then 14-year-old son Abel had a gun, or that he allegedly fired shots into a Garland convenience store.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas

DALLAS - Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas. It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX

