Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
Bystanders credited with saving Dutchess County woman run over by car in Red Hook
The 90-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit her apparently didn't realize he had struck the woman and continued backing over her after she was knocked down.
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
C-Town supermarket employees left jobless by Morris Heights blaze
A manager who has been working there for 34 years told News 12 that all store employees are now out of jobs.
Parents, students hope for change after superintendent resigns at Central Regional School District
There was more fallout over the weekend in Bayville stemming from the alleged bullying and suicide of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch.
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
Arson investigators look into Paterson fire that caused millions of dollars in damage
The structure, which is now set for demolition, is home to several different businesses.
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
White Plains PD: Suspect wanted in assault of parking enforcement officer
The assault happened just after midnight while the officer was on duty in the Walter Maple Avenue lot.
24th annual Polar Plunge held in Stony Point
The 24th annual Polar Plunge was held in Stony Point on Sunday.
News 12
Police: 3 parents arrested for fight that triggered lockdown at 2 Jersey City schools
Jersey City police say that three parents have been arrested after an altercation between them set off lockdowns at two area schools. The fight happened outside of Public School No. 3 and Middle School No. 4. Police say that it involved both parents and students and that one parent brandished a handgun, while another used a Taser.
News 12
Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old
Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”. The Facebook post has 13,000 reactions. The restaurant now limited who could comment on the post. The new rule goes into effect on March 8.
News 12
Police make arrest in Valley Stream hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old girl
Police have made an arrest after a driver struck a young girl and fled the scene in Valley Stream. The incident happened on Sunday around 1:36 p.m. According to detectives, while playing in the alleyway behind a residential home on Dartmouth Street, the 8-year-old girl was struck by a black SUV traveling northbound.
Polar Plunge participants in Long Beach, including former Make-A-Wish recipient, raise $25k for charity
The event held a special meaning for Masha Benitez. The 19-year-old from Long Beach had to undergo life-saving surgeries as a child and was even the recipient of a Make-A-Wish Foundation donation when she was five.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
Bed-Stuy NYCHA residents say they have no hot water after major ceiling collapse
A group of tenants in Bed-Stuy called out NYCHA on Saturday for failing to prevent a leak that caused part of the building's ceiling to collapse this week.
2 Jersey City schools locked down; parents claim a father pulled out gun during fight
Multiple parents told News 12 that Jersey City police officers are searching for a dad who pulled out a handgun during a fight.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
Man wanted for stealing iPhone, striking employee with wire cutters in Farmingdale
The incident happened at a Verizon Store on Jan. 13 at Airport Plaza.
