See below for the results of the second Texas Craft Brewers Cup and congratulations to all the winners!. The Texas Craft Brewers Cup, the first-of-its-kind professional beer competition, took place February 11, 2023 to showcase the outstanding quality and variety of Texas craft beer. The event is organized and hosted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild to celebrate Texas craft brewers. “Launching the Texas Craft Brewers Cup last year, as our members were just starting to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided such an amazing opportunity to come together under one roof as a Texas craft beer industry to celebrate our camaraderie and our craft,” Texas Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Caroline Wallace said. “The energy in the awards ceremony is truly electric, and with more than 850 entries here in our second year it has been tremendous to see the competition’s growth. Texas brewers are making some incredible, world class beers, and the Texas Craft Brewers Cup is here to showcase them.”

