Corpus Christi, TX

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
craftbeeraustin.com

Texas Craft Brewers Cup Winners

See below for the results of the second Texas Craft Brewers Cup and congratulations to all the winners!. The Texas Craft Brewers Cup, the first-of-its-kind professional beer competition, took place February 11, 2023 to showcase the outstanding quality and variety of Texas craft beer. The event is organized and hosted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild to celebrate Texas craft brewers. “Launching the Texas Craft Brewers Cup last year, as our members were just starting to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided such an amazing opportunity to come together under one roof as a Texas craft beer industry to celebrate our camaraderie and our craft,” Texas Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Caroline Wallace said. “The energy in the awards ceremony is truly electric, and with more than 850 entries here in our second year it has been tremendous to see the competition’s growth. Texas brewers are making some incredible, world class beers, and the Texas Craft Brewers Cup is here to showcase them.”
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

The effort to expand gambling in Texas is gaining traction under the Capitol dome. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, and FOX 4 Dallas' Steven Dial discuss Koski's interview with former Texas governor Rick Perry about potential roadblocks and his thoughts on a new poll that shows the bills could pass.
TEXAS STATE
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

What’s the oldest town in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
fox44news.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE
ecowatch.com

Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants

Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Operation Lone Star Border Security Ops by the Numbers

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

