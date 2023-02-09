ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Pelicans trade Devonte’ Graham, picks for Spurs’ Josh Richardson

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Moments before Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, reports surfaced that the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for guard Josh Richardson.

The trade was first announced by Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic.

The salaries for Devonte Graham and Josh Richardson are almost identical. But, Graham has two more years left on his contract, at almost $25 million.

So, by giving the Spurs four second-round picks, the Pelicans acquire Richardson who is a valuable asset because of his shooting and expiring contract.

